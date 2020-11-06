Moto G 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC and 5000mAh Battery Goes Official

Motorola has added yet another smartphone to the Moto G family of phones. Dubbed as the Moto G 5G, it is the company’s first phone to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. We have seen the chipset used by Xiaomi on the Mi 10T Lite smartphone last month, and now, Motorola is making use of it. As the name of the smartphone itself suggests, it is a 5G smartphone running Android 10 out of the box. Alongside the Moto G 5G, the company also launched Moto G9 Power with a beefy 6000mAh battery. The Moto G 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support and it comes in two variants. For now, Motorola confirmed the launch of Moto G 5G in the European market and there’s no confirmation regarding the Indian launch.

Moto G 5G: Specifications and Features

The Moto G 5G is a mid-range smartphone. It sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel on the front with HDR10 support. Sadly, Motorola has added a 60Hz screen on the smartphone in the high refresh rate era. The phone comes in two colour options- Volcanic Gray and Frosted Silver.

Under the hood, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset which also has 5G capabilities. It is the currently the least powerful 5G chipset available from the house of Qualcomm. The phone comes in two variants- 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB, along with a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB. However, do make a note that it is a hybrid card slot.

The phone rocks a triple camera setup on the rear comprising of 48MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. Motorola says the primary sensor uses pixel-binning technology to produce 48MP shots. The phone supports 4K video recording and also has a 16MP front-facing selfie camera.

The Moto G 5G offers 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. Placements include a fingerprint scanner on the rear side and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom. The company also confirmed the Moto G 5G offers IP52 rating. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery and there’s a 20W charger included in the box.

The Moto G 5G will be available for purchase in Europe starting at 299 Euros (approx. Rs 26,400). It will also launch in Asia, Middle East and Latin America markets very soon.