WhatsApp Pay Finally Gets NPCI Nod, Also Rolls Out Disappearing Messages Feature

To send money on WhatsApp in India, it’s necessary to have a bank account and debit card in India

By November 6th, 2020 AT 9:23 AM
  • Apps
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    After more than two years since the beta launch, WhatsApp Pay has finally received the much-awaited nod from National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for a full-fledged launch. Starting today, people across India will be able to send money through WhatsApp. The instant messaging platform will make use of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for secure payment experience. As for UPI, it is a real-time payment system with over 160 supported banks. WhatsApp also said it would initially roll out the payments service to 20 million users. WhatsApp last said it has over 400 million users in India. Besides the payments service, WhatsApp also rolled out disappearing messages to both Android and iOS users.

    WhatsApp Pay Rolling Out to All Users in India

    All the basic terms and conditions required to use UPI service apply to WhatsApp Pay. To send money on WhatsApp in India, it’s necessary to have a bank account and debit card in India. WhatsApp says it is working with five leading banks in India- ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, the State Bank of India and Jio Payments Bank. People can send money on WhatsApp to anyone using a UPI supported app.

    “In the long run, we believe the combination of WhatsApp and UPI’s unique architecture can help local organizations address some of the key challenges of our time, including increasing rural participation in the digital economy and delivering financial services to those who have never had access before,” said WhatsApp in a blog post.

    WhatsApp Pay will be available for both Android and iOS users starting today. Initially, it will be rolled out to 20 million users.

    In other news, WhatsApp also introduced the option to use disappearing messages. When this feature is turned on, new messages sent to a chat will disappear after seven days, helping the conversation to become more private. In a one-to-one chat, either person can turn disappearing messages on or off. In groups, admins will have control, confirmed WhatsApp.

    The disappearing messages feature will be available to all the users across the world by the end of this month.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp Pay Finally Gets NPCI Nod, Also Rolls Out Disappearing Messages Feature

    After more than two years since the beta launch, WhatsApp Pay has finally received the much-awaited nod from National Payments...

    module-4-img

    Rs 199 Postpaid Plans from BSNL and Reliance Jio Compared: 25GB Data, Unlimited Calling and More

    Yesterday, we reported the launch of BSNL’s entry-level postpaid plan priced at Rs 199. As the price of the new...

    module-4-img

    Mi Smart Upgrade Programme Allows Existing Xiaomi Users to Get New Phones at Low Rates

    Xiaomi India today announced a new programme called ‘Mi Smart Upgrade.’ As the name of the programme itself suggests, it...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    3 New JioPhone All-in-One Annual Plans With Up to 504GB Data Benefit Launched

    module-4-img

    BSNL Launches 3 New Postpaid Plans With Data Rollover Facility and Family Add-Ons

    module-4-img

    Partnership With Reliance Jio Helping Netflix Gain Ground in India

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Emerged as Top Brand for Having Lowest Failure Rates in the Smartphone Industry: RedQuanta