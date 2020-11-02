WhatsApp Disappearing Messages to Delete Chats After 7 Days

WhatsApp has been working on disappearing messages feature for a long time now. However, similar to several other unreleased features, the disappearing messages feature is also under testing right now. A new report surfaced online suggests the disappearing messages feature will delete the chats after seven days. The feature will work similarly to the one that’s already present on Instagram. For the unaware, Instagram allows users to send disappearing image or video. But on Instagram, the message will disappear after the user opening it. Whereas the same on WhatsApp is said to delete after seven days.

WhatsApp Disappearing Messages: What We Know So Far

According to WABetaInfo, the disappearing messages feature on WhatsApp is under testing and there’s no available information on when it will go official to general users. Here’s how the ‘Disappearing Messages’ feature on WhatsApp works; If a user receives a disappearing message, it will appear in the chat for seven days. And if the user does not open WhatsApp for seven days, the message will automatically disappear.

The latest report further added that there would be an only seven-day period for the messages on WhatsApp to disappear. Nevertheless, we believe that WhatsApp will enhance the feature and add various timeframes for a message to disappear, but for now, WABetaInfo says the company has just seven-day window period.

WhatsApp’s disappearing messages feature might have several downsides at the launch. The report adds the recipient will be able to take a screenshot of a disappearing message before it gets disappeared. Also, if the disappearing message has an image or video, then it is also possible for the recipient to save it in the gallery.

As of this reporting, the disappearing messages feature on WhatsApp seems to be in the initial phases of development. When it releases, it is expected to be available for both Android and iOS platforms, and maybe for KaiOS as well.