WhatsApp to Receive Face Unlock Support, WhatsApp Web to Soon Support Voice, Video Calls



Social media giant, WhatsApp is working on a new feature for its desktop users. The new feature would enable WhatsApp users to be able to make voice and video calls using the WhatsApp Web. Currently, only the mobile version of the app supports voice and video calling. But soon, support for this feature will be extended for the desktop users as well. As per a report from 9to5 Google, whenever the users are engaged in a voice or video call using WhatsApp Web, users will see a floating window on their screen which will show the status of the call. Adding to this, the Android users will also get the support of face unlock very soon. More on the story ahead.

WhatsApp Web Users Can Make Voice and Video Calls Soon

WaBetainfo, development tracker of WhatsApp has said that the social media giant is testing this feature on the app Version 2.2034.7. When the testings are complete and the stable version of the update is out, users will be able to make voice and video calls directly from WhatsApp Web.

As per WaBetainfo, what’s interesting is that the users won’t even need to keep their smartphone connected to the internet all the time. Currently, to use WhatsApp Web, the user needs his/her smartphone to be connected with the internet. But now, users will be able to use their WhatsApp in four different devices at the same time and won’t even need the smartphone connected to the internet.

The stable release date for the version of the WhatsApp Web which will support voice and video calling is still unknown. Once the WhatsApp Web starts supporting calls (voice and video), it will be interesting to see how it fares off against the existing video calling and voice calling platforms such as Zoom, Google Meet, and other big apps.

Meanwhile, a separate report highlights that the Android users will soon be able to unlock WhatsApp using their face. WhatsApp will be changing the ‘fingerprint lock’ to ‘Biometric lock’ and this will also support face unlocking for the user.

At the same time, WhatsApp is also said to be working on other new features such as self-destructing messages and expiring media. Further, the users will see a new modern UI (user interface) in the Web version of the app.

All these features mentioned above are already available in the beta version of the app. However, there is no clarity on when these features will make it to the stable version of WhatsApp.