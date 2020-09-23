Samsung Galaxy S20 FE With Snapdragon 865 and 120Hz AMOLED Screen Goes Official

Expanding the Galaxy S20 lineup, South Korean smartphone brand, Samsung officially launched the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) with flagship specs on board. Similar to the Galaxy S20 series in the western markets, the Galaxy S20 FE is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and the pricing starts at $699. For the asking price, Samsung is also offering 5G support which we did not expect at all. At that price, the S20 FE takes on the OnePlus 8 and the pressure will be on Chinese brand to price the OnePlus 8T affordably. It seems like the price of the Snapdragon 865 SoC has come down and it could be the reason behind Samsung offering the S20 FE at a lower price. The smartphone could also make its way to the Indian market, but it will be interesting to see which chipset Samsung uses.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Specifications and Features

The Galaxy S20 FE or Fan Edition is a smartphone aimed at the fans and it will offer features asked by the company’s loyal fans. The phone sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a centred punch-hole. To achieve the lighter price tag, Samsung has gone with a plastic body, but the phone has support for wireless charging and IP68 certification too.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It seems like the phone comes in a single variant. Users can expand the storage up to 1TB with a microSD card. The handset is backed by a 4500mAh battery and there’s an optical in-display fingerprint scanner.

Samsung has added a triple camera setup on the rear side of the Galaxy S20 FE. There’s a primary 12MP wide-angle shooter with f/1.8 aperture, secondary 8MP telephoto lens and the third sensor is again a 12MP unit with ultra-wide-angle capabilities. The phone also has a 32MP selfie shooter on the front.

Lastly, the phone measures 8.4mm thick and weighs 190 grams. It comes in a slew of colours- Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavendar, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White. And yes, the Galaxy S20 FE has 5G support.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Pricing and Availability

Samsung has launched the device in only one variant- 6GB+128GB and it costs $699 (approx. Rs 51,500). The handset will be available for purchase starting October 12 in the US and the preorders will begin tomorrow. It will be interesting to see how Samsung prices the device in India.