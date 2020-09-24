Tata Sky New Broadband Plans Offer Unlimited Data and Faster Speeds at Low Prices

Tata Sky had to revamp its broadband offerings looking at what JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber did with its offerings to stay in the competition. Both JioFiber and Airtel Xstream FIber customers are now getting unlimited data with any of the plans they pick regardless of their price and validity. Thus Tata Sky has also introduced new plans so that its customers can get more for less. These new plans are not applicable in every telecom circle of India and thus are subject to availability. Keep reading to find out about the new plans that are launched by Tata Sky.

Tata Sky New Unlimited Data Broadband Plans

Tata Sky is providing customers with new plans under unlimited data broadband offerings. The internet service provider (ISP) has brought in new plans which are cheaper than the older offerings and offer more benefits. A thing worth noticing here is that the same has been done by Airtel Xstream Fiber and JioFiber as well. Both Airtel Xstream Fiber and JioFiber have introduced new plans which are priced cheaper than the cheapest plans on offer earlier.

Coming back to the broadband offering from Tata Sky, the internet service provider is now offering two plans in most of the telecom circles under the 1-month validity category. This is specifically for unlimited data plans. So these two plans are priced at Rs 850 and Rs 950. For the unaware, earlier the cheapest offering from Tata Sky came for Rs 950 under the one-month validity category.

Not only this, but Tata Sky has also more than doubled the benefits which came with the plan. So earlier, when people bought the Rs 950 unlimited monthly plan, they got 25 Mbps internet speed with unlimited data. But now that has been upgraded to 150 Mbps speed with unlimited data. Along with that customers can also get a landline connection by paying Rs 100 more on the base rental of the broadband plan.

Coming to the new plan of Rs 850 per month, it offers customers unlimited data and with that also provides 100 Mbps speed. The customers can also get a landline connection with this plan by paying just Rs 100 more on top of the base rental. All the prices mentioned above are exclusive of 18% tax.

Not only that, but Tata Sky has also upgraded its broadband offerings in the category of the long-term plan. It has added more than one new plans in the three-month validity category. The two new plans added are of Rs 1,797 (50 Mbps speed) and Rs 2,400 (100 Mbps speed). Customers can also get a landline connection with these two new plans, but again they Rs 100 extra on the base rental of the broadband plans.

As for the 6 months and 12 months plan, the customers don’t need to pay anything extra for getting a landline connection. It will be included for free in their plan. There are new plans in this category of the validity period (6 and 12 months) as well. The good thing is that Tata Sky is offering broadband plans with more benefits for a lesser price.