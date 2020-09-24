Samsung Galaxy F41 India Launch Set for October 8

Samsung is all set to launch a new smartphone series in the Indian market. The South Korean company will be launching Galaxy F41 under the brand new ‘Galaxy F‘ series on October 8. The new handset will be exclusively sold via Flipkart. Samsung already has the Galaxy M and Galaxy A series in the mid-range market. And it is unknown why the company is coming with another mid-range series. Tipsters claim that the upcoming Galaxy F41 will have very identical specifications as the Galaxy M31 and the former will have a new paint job. And the next change would be the exclusivity to Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F41: Confirmed Specifications

As noted, the Galaxy F41 will be exclusive to Flipkart and the e-commerce website already created a landing page for the phone. Flipkart confirmed the Galaxy F41 would have a massive 6000mAh battery and also a Super AMOLED panel. Now both these features fall in-line with the earlier rumours of the phone being a rebranded version of Galaxy M31.

As for the rumours, the Galaxy F41 was already spotted on Google Play Console listing which revealed the key specifications. The Galaxy F41 will be powered by the popular Exynos 9611 SoC and it will come with 6GB of RAM. The handset was spotted running Android 10-based OneUI 2.0. Other specs include Full HD+ screen and the teaser image also confirmed the presence of triple camera setup on the back. Samsung might go with a 64MP primary sensor similar to the Galaxy M31.

It will be interesting to see how Samsung prices the Galaxy F41. The Galaxy M31 is currently retailing at a starting price of Rs 17,499 in India on Amazon and Samsung Shop Online. The Galaxy M31s starts at Rs 19,499 in the country. If Samsung prices the Galaxy F41 for less than Rs 15,000, it will become a decent mid-range option as the phone will sport identical specs as the Galaxy M31. The launch is set for October 8, where we will get to see the pricing and complete spec-sheet of the Galaxy F41.