Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped to Start at Rs 15,999

Highlights The Samsung Galaxy M31 will start retailing at Rs 15,999 in India

The first sale of the M31 will take place in March first week

Samsung India will launch the Galaxy M31 on February 25

Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India likely to start at Rs 15,999, as per a new report. The Galaxy M31, which is all set to go official in India on February 25, will be available in two variants with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Key specifications of the Galaxy M31 include 6000mAh battery, 64MP quad-camera setup and Super AMOLED screen. The Galaxy M31 will come as a successor to the Galaxy M30s which also featured a 6000mAh battery. While the launch of the Galaxy M31 is scheduled to happen later this month, the first sale of the handset will take place in the first week of March, says the report. Going by various reports on the web, the Galaxy M31 will be a minor upgrade over the Galaxy M30s with almost identical hardware.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Leaked

To recall, the Galaxy M30s was launched at a starting price of Rs 13,999 and it’s now selling for Rs 12,999 in the country. Coming to the upcoming Galaxy M31, the phone will be available in two variants- 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB, according to IANS. The base variant to retail at Rs 15,999 and the report did not reveal the price of the high-end variant. But we expect it to cost Rs 16,999 since only the internal storage is more.

Also, the IANS report says the M31 will be available for purchase in the first week of March. The report also added that Samsung would be selling the Galaxy M31 across leading offline stores as well. The Galaxy M series is primarily aimed at the online market, but the change in strategy could be due to increased competition. Samsung lost its second spot in the Indian market to Vivo last year due to strong offline sales of the latter.

Samsung Galaxy M31: Rumoured Specifications and Features

The Galaxy M31 will be a marginal upgrade over the Galaxy M30s, at least that’s what the rumoured specs suggest. The Galaxy M31 will have a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen similar to the Galaxy M30s. Underneath, the handset will have the Exynos 9611 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone will feature a 64MP primary sensor on the back, coupled with a 13MP ultrawide angle sensor and two 5MP sensors. The phone will be backed by a 6000mAh battery and it will run OneUI 2.0 based on Android 10.