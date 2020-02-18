New Dish TV Users Get Lifetime Warranty for Set-Top Box

Highlights Dish TV is offering three Set-Top Boxes to the users

Both SD and HD STBs from Dish TV offer lifetime warranty for new users

Dish TV's SD Set-Top Box costs Rs 1,490 for new customers

DTH operators in India are focussing on providing as many Set-Top Box choices to the users at the moment. The top three DTH providers in the country have an Android TV-based Set-Top Box and Tata Sky is providing a total of five STBs to the users. Both Airtel Digital TV and Dish TV are offering three STBs to the new users- Standard Definition (SD), High Definition (HD) and Android TV STB priced at Rs 3,999 for new users. However, Dish TV is offering lifetime warranty for new Set-Top Box users. On the other hand, Tata Sky is providing the users three years of warranty for HD and SD Set-Top Boxes, whereas Airtel Digital TV users get a one-year warranty with every STB on offer.

Dish TV Beats Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV in Warranty Aspect

For new customers, Dish TV has three Set-Top Boxes- DishNXT, DishNXT HD and Dish SMRT Hub. The DishNXT is the company’s SD Set-Top Box, whereas the DishNXT HD is the brand’s HD STB as the name itself suggests. Both these STBs come with lifetime warranty according to the information available on Dish TV’s official website. On the other hand, the Dish SMRT Hub Android TV Set-Top Box comes with one year of warranty.

In comparison, Tata Sky is offering three years of service warranty to its new customers with an SD or HD Set-Top Box. Airtel Digital TV is providing just one-year of service warranty from the date of purchasing new Set-Top Box. Clearly, Dish TV wins the race with its lifetime warranty offer. Lifetime warranty allows users to get the service from Dish TV for free and the company will only collect the amount if there’s anything to be replaced within the Set-Top Box. The service visit charges would be entirely waived off.

As for the Set-Top Box prices, the DishNXT is currently available at Rs 1,490, followed by the DishNXT HD at Rs 1,590. The Dish SMRT Hub is the company’s premium offering available at Rs 3,999 for new customers and Rs 2,499 for existing users.

Dish TV Also Offering Free One Month of Channel Pack With New Connection

Besides providing the lifetime warranty option, Dish TV is also shipping free channel pack for one month with every new connection. For example, if a new Dish TV user chooses the DishNXT HD box, then the company will give the user a channel pack of any worth free for the first month, after which the monthly charges will be applicable. Airtel Digital TV is offering one week of channel pack with the Airtel Xstream Box, whereas Tata Sky does not have any such offer right now.