OnePlus 8 Pro Likely to Offer IP68 Water and Dust Resistance

Highlights OnePlus 8 Pro could ship with IP68 water and dust resistance

The handset will also offer wireless charging feature

OnePlus 8 Pro could launch alongside the OnePlus 8 by March-end

OnePlus 8 Pro launch is right around the corner and the leaks regarding the device will not stop coming until the last minute. It seems like the OnePlus 8 Pro will take on the Samsung Galaxy S20+ with its specs this year. OnePlus entered the premium flagship territory last year with the OnePlus 7 Pro and the Chinese company saw success in that price range too. However, several fans criticised the lack of some premium features like wireless charging and IP68 water and dust resistance, despite the phone featuring a glass body. This year’s OnePlus 8 Pro will likely offer both the features and it could be a great alternative to the high-end flagship phones. A new tweet by Max.J hints at the presence of IP68 rating on the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 8 Pro Could Offer IP68 Certification

This year’s OnePlus 8 series rumoured to have three smartphones- the standard OnePlus 8, premium OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 Lite. Talking about the OnePlus 8 Pro, it will be a successor to the OnePlus 7T Pro which was a minor upgrade over the OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 8 Pro will sport the best hardware available in 2020 like Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, 50W fast charging and so on.

Now coming to the two major features, the OnePlus 8 Pro will ship with wireless charging and IP68 water & dust resistance certification. OnePlus stayed away from both the features for three years now to keep the costs on the lower side. But with increased competition in the market, OnePlus is forced to include both the features on its upcoming premium smartphone. This news comes from Max J. (@MaxJmb) who has a good track record when it comes to OnePlus smartphone leaks. He was the same leaker who tipped about the wireless charging presence on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 8 Series Complete Spec-Sheet Leaked

Besides the IP68 water & dust resistance leak, all the three OnePlus 8 smartphones were listed on Giztop, an e-commerce portal. Starting with the OnePlus 8 Pro, it is said to flaunt a 6.5-inch Quad HD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate. Underneath, the handset will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. On the rear side, we may see the 64MP Sony IMX686 shooter on the OnePlus 8 Pro, which could be paired with a 16MP ultrawide angle camera, 13MP telephoto sensor and a 3D ToF sensor. On the front, we may see a 32MP front-facing camera. Lastly, the OnePlus 8 Pro could have a 4500mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.

Moving onto the OnePlus 8, it will have a 6.5-inch Full HD+ screen with 90Hz refresh rate. It will also have the Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. On the back, we might see a primary 48MP sensor, 16MP ultrawide angle sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. This phone may have a 4000mAh battery with WarpCharge 30T charging technology. The OnePlus 8 Lite will be a mid-range device with MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G chipset.