JioFiber and Airtel Xstream 1 Gbps Broadband Plans Compared: Check Details

1 Gbps broadband plans have become popular amongst consumers. A few years back, it was hard for people to imagine getting 100 Mbps speed comfortably sitting in their homes. But things have changed now and technology has evolved for the better. Now 100 Mbps has become a common thing. What’s more, 1 Gbps plans have become quite popular amongst the consumers as well. Of course, this plan might not be opted by a regular person or a family since there is no need for that kind of speed, yet some people who stream a lot and download heavy files every day have opted for this plan. Offices and small businesses have also shown a lot of interest on the 1 Gbps plans. Two of the leading broadband service providers in the country, Airtel and JioFiber, both offer 1 Gbps plans to the customers. Let’s take a look at how these plans fare against each other.

JioFiber and Airtel Xstream 1 Gbps Broadband Plans

First of all, it is important to note that JioFiber offers two 1 Gbps broadband plans compared to the one plan offered by Airtel Xstream Fiber. Airtel Xstream Fiber provides a 1 Gbps plan to the customers for Rs 3,999 and there is a 1 Gbps plan offered for the same price by JioFiber as well.

There are slight differences but a lot of similarities in both the plans. Starting with the 1 Gbps plan offered by Airtel, it comes with unlimited data (3.3TB FUP data) for the month. This plan comes with unlimited calling and a number of OTT benefits as well. The OTT benefits of the plan include Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy, Lions Gate, Voot Basic, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo Me, Hoichoi, and Ultra.

Coming to the Rs 3,999 1 Gbps broadband plan offered by JioFiber, the customer gets unlimited data (3.3TB FUP data) for the month which is the same as of Airtel. There is free voice calling included along with OTT benefits. The OTT benefits include — Netflix (Standard), Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, ZEE5, Sony Liv, ZEE5, SunNXT, Voot, ALTBalaji, Hoichoi, Shemaroo Me, Lions Gate Play, JioCinema, and JioSaavn. The OTT benefits are worth Rs 1,650 in total.

As for the other 1 Gbps plan offered by JioFiber, it comes for Rs 8,499 per month. There is again free voice calling and 1 Gbps speed offered to the customers. But the data benefit increases from 3.3TB data (unlimited plans) to 6.6TB data which is exactly double. The OTT benefits included are worth Rs 1,800. OTT benefits are — Netflix (Premium), Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Sony Liv, ZEE5, SunNXT, Voot, ALTBalaji, Hoichoi, Shemaroo Me, Lions Gate Play, JioCinema, and JioSaavn.