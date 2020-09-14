[Video] JioFiber New Broadband Plans: Rs 399 Starting Price, 12 OTT App Subscriptions and More

Reliance Jio recently announced the much-awaited JioFiber broadband plans with unlimited benefits to grab market share. When JioFiber originally launched its broadband plans back in 2019, the company was criticised heavily as the plans came with FUP limit. However, that has changed now. JioFiber now has broadband plans starting at Rs 399 and the majority of the plans have unlimited data (3.3TB per month). Now, this makes JioFiber an interesting proportion when put against the likes of BSNL, ACT Fibernet and Airtel Xstream Fiber. Right after JioFiber announcing its new plans, Bharti Airtel also introduced updated Airtel Xstream Fiber plans which also ship with unlimited data benefit alongside starting at just Rs 499 per month.

JioFiber now has a total of seven plans- Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Diamond+, Platinum and Titanium. The premium JioFiber Titanium plan comes with 1 Gbps speeds, 6.6TB data per month, unlimited voice calling and free access to 12 OTT apps. The free access to OTT apps makes JioFiber a unique offering on its own. For example, JioFiber users will get Netflix subscription worth Rs 499 per month at no extra cost, however, the company is also providing an option to upgrade to the Netflix Premium plan by paying Rs 300 extra every month. Airtel Xstream Fiber, on the other hand, is not providing Netflix subscription benefit, which is underwhelming. Watch our YouTube video to check out the revised JioFiber broadband plans in detail.

Earlier we reported that the legacy plans such as Diamond+, Platinum and Titanium are currently available for subscription on a monthly basis with the operator no longer offering the legacy plans for long term subscription.

However, Reliance Jio highlighted that the users subscribing to the monthly Diamond+ and Platinum pack will receive Standard Netflix subscription.