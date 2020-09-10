JioFiber Users Reaching FUP Limits will be Restricted to 1 Mbps Speeds

The JioFiber users on revamped plans will be restricted to 1 Mbps upon reaching the allotted data limits, Reliance Jio highlighted in its revised terms and conditions. The company on August 31, 2020 revamped its JioFiber plans with “truly unlimited” data. The revamped JioFiber plans are priced in the range of Rs 399 to Rs 8499 with Reliance Jio highlighting that the plans offer symmetric speeds. While the company initially highlighted the plans as “truly unlimited,” it later emerged that the revamped JioFiber plans carried a commercial usage policy of 3300GB or 3.3TB.

JioFiber Users to be Restricted to 1 Mbps Upon Hitting Data Limits

The company highlighted that the users on the “truly unlimited” plans will be restricted to 1 Mbps upon hitting the allotted data limits.

Reliance Jio said that its plans are “intended only for personal use” and that the company “reserves the right to discontinue the free voice and unlimited data benefits.”

Further, the company said that the users who have registered for JioFiber connections between August 15, 2020 to August 31, 2020 will be provided a one month trial period. Reliance Jio said that the JioFiber users eligible for the trial period will be offered benefits “in the form of a redeemable coupon.”

Crucially, the company said that the users who pay Rs 3500 as security deposit will be provided “high range” customer premise equipment (CPE). However, the JioFiber users who pay Rs 1500 as security deposit are said to be offered “mid range” CPE.

Reliance Jio to Offer Curtailed Benefits to Users on Grace Period

Reliance Jio said that it “reserves the right to provide the plan benefits in a curtailed manner” to those users on the grace period of up to 30 days. Further, the company said that it “reserves the right to disconnect the services” in case of users not recharging their accounts at the end of 90 days from date of last recharge.