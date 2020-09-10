Tata Sky to Revise More Regional Channels on September 14, 15

Tata Sky, the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator in India on Thursday announced that electronic programming guide (EPG) numbers of over 20 regional channels will be revised on September 14 and September 15, 2020. The operator said that the EPG numbers of 13 Marathi regional channels will be revised on September 14, 2020 followed by EPG revisions of 10 Marathi regional channels on September 15, 2020. The development is on the heels of Tata Sky since early September revising the EPG numbers of over 50 channels on its platform including multiple English entertainment and Tamil regional channels.

Tata Sky to Revise EPG Numbers of Over 20 Marathi Channels Beginning September 14

The operator said that Colors Marathi and Colors Marathi HD will be revised from its existing EPG of 1204 and 1203 to the new EPG of 1202 and 1201 respectively on September 14.

Similarly, the operator said that Zee Marathi, Zee Marathi HD, Star Pravah, Star Pravah HD, ABP Majha, News 18 Lokmat and Zee Yuva wiill have its EPG revisions on September 14. Further, Zee 24 Taas, Zee Talkies, Zee Talkies HD and TV9 Marathi are the other channels said to have the EPG revisions on September 14.

Sony Marathu, 9X Jhakaas and Jai Maharashtra Set to Have EPG Revisions on September 15

The operator highlighted that Sony Marathi and 9X Jhakaas will be revised from its existing EPG of 1220 and 1223 to its new EPG of 1213 and 1262 respectively on September 15.

Further, Tata Sky announced that Saam TV, Jai Maharashtra, Sangeet Marathi, Fakt Marathi, Shemaroo Marathi Bana, AM News, Lokshahi and DD Sahyadri will also have its EPG revisions on September 15.

In early September, Tata Sky announced that multiple English entertainment channels such as Star World, Star World HD, Star World Premiere HD and Colors Infinity will be revised to new EPG slots. Further, the operator also revised EPG slots of several Tamil regional channels such as Star Vijay, Sun Music and KTV. Additionally, the operator revised EPG slots of select Star Sports 1 regional channels to new slots on its platform.