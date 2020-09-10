Tata Sky to Revise More Regional Channels on September 14, 15

Tata Sky to revise EPG numbers of over 20 regional channels beginning September 14

By September 10th, 2020 AT 6:45 PM
  • DTH & Cable
  • TataSky
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Tata Sky, the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator in India on Thursday announced that electronic programming guide (EPG) numbers of over 20 regional channels will be revised on September 14 and September 15, 2020. The operator said that the EPG numbers of 13 Marathi regional channels will be revised on September 14, 2020 followed by EPG revisions of 10 Marathi regional channels on September 15, 2020. The development is on the heels of Tata Sky since early September revising the EPG numbers of over 50 channels on its platform including multiple English entertainment and Tamil regional channels.

    Tata Sky to Revise EPG Numbers of Over 20 Marathi Channels Beginning September 14

    The operator said that Colors Marathi and Colors Marathi HD will be revised from its existing EPG of 1204 and 1203 to the new EPG of 1202 and 1201 respectively on September 14.

    Similarly, the operator said that Zee Marathi, Zee Marathi HD, Star Pravah, Star Pravah HD, ABP Majha, News 18 Lokmat and Zee Yuva wiill have its EPG revisions on September 14. Further, Zee 24 Taas, Zee Talkies, Zee Talkies HD and TV9 Marathi are the other channels said to have the EPG revisions on September 14.

    This slideshow requires JavaScript.

    Sony Marathu, 9X Jhakaas and Jai Maharashtra Set to Have EPG Revisions on September 15

    The operator highlighted that Sony Marathi and 9X Jhakaas will be revised from its existing EPG of 1220 and 1223 to its new EPG of 1213 and 1262 respectively on September 15.

    Further, Tata Sky announced that Saam TV, Jai Maharashtra, Sangeet Marathi, Fakt Marathi, Shemaroo Marathi Bana, AM News, Lokshahi and DD Sahyadri will also have its EPG revisions on September 15.

    In early September, Tata Sky announced that multiple English entertainment channels such as Star World, Star World HD, Star World Premiere HD and Colors Infinity will be revised to new EPG slots. Further, the operator also revised EPG slots of several Tamil regional channels such as Star Vijay, Sun Music and KTV. Additionally, the operator revised EPG slots of select Star Sports 1 regional channels to new slots on its platform.

    Read more on:
    Reported By: Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky to Revise More Regional Channels on September 14, 15

    Tata Sky, the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator in India on Thursday announced that electronic programming guide (EPG) numbers of over...

    module-4-img

    Xbox Series X, Series S Set to Launch in India on November 10, Prices Start at Rs 34,990

    Microsoft on Wednesday said that the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will hit the Indian shores on November...

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy M51 with Snapdragon 730G SoC and 7000mAh Battery Launched at Rs 24,999

    Samsung Galaxy M51 has been officially launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 24,999. The Galaxy M51...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Trai Chairman: Tax Rates for Telcos Should be Reduced for Further Growth

    module-4-img

    Android 11 Stable Update Now Live, Currently Rolling Out to Select Pixel Devices and More

    module-4-img

    There May Not Be a OnePlus 8T Pro This Year

    module-4-img

    ACT Broadband Netflix Broadband Plans Available in Several Cities: Check Details