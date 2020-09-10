Xbox Series X, Series S Set to Launch in India on November 10, Prices Start at Rs 34,990

Microsoft on Wednesday said that the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will hit the Indian shores on November 10, 2020, at a base price of Rs 34,990. The development was shared by Xbox India in a Facebook post. The company also highlighted that the pre-orders for the new generation devices will begin on September 22, 2020 with the dates similar to that of the global markets. Microsoft introduced Xbox Series S earlier this week with the device delivering “faster load times, higher time frames and richer, more dynamic worlds.” The “smallest Xbox ever” is said to be an all-digital variant with the company highlighting that the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series S share the same development environment, tools and capabilities.

Xbox Series S Supports Lower Resolution Compared to Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series S is said to deliver four times more processing power than an Xbox One console with the device supporting up to 120 frames per second (FPS).

“The primary difference between Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is in resolution,” Liz Hamren, head of platform engineering and hardware at Xbox, said in a post. “Through talking to our customers, we found that many of our fans prioritise framerate over resolution, so we wanted to build a console that didn’t require a 4K TV.”

The Xbox Series S is said to be designed to play games at 1440p at 60fps. The device houses a similar Zen 2 based CPU as found on Xbox Series X but at 3.6 GHz speed.

However, the Xbox Series S is said to pack in a AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 20 Cus at 1.56GHz. The company highlights that the GPU inside Xbox Series S translates to four teraflops of performance as compared to 12.15 teraflops of performance on the Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X: Prices Start at Rs 34,990

Microsoft said that the Xbox Series S is said to carry an estimated retail price (ERP) tag of Rs 34,990 while the Xbox Series X carries an ERP of Rs 49,990. It has to be noted that the Xbox Series X and S carry an ERP of US$499 (approximately Rs 36,614) and US$299 (approx Rs 21,939) respectively in the US market.

Microsoft said that the Xbox Series X and S will launch in multiple other markets such as the UK, US, Australia and New Zealand.

Further, the company said that 12 countries including the UK and the US will also have access to Xbox All Access. The Xbox All Access enables users to purchase Xbox Series S, X and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for US$24.99 (approximately Rs 1833.66) a month with no upfront costs. Additionally, the Xbox All Access also provides users multiple benefits such as access to over 100 games to play on console or PC.