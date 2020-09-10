Samsung Galaxy M51 with Snapdragon 730G SoC and 7000mAh Battery Launched at Rs 24,999

Samsung Galaxy M51 has been officially launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 24,999. The Galaxy M51 goes against the OnePlus Nord which also starts at Rs 24,999. The USP of the newly launched Galaxy M51 is its massive 7000mAh battery and the Snapdragon 730G SoC. The OnePlus Nord, in comparison, offers the Snapdragon 765G chipset along with 5G support. Samsung has launched the Galaxy M51 in two configurations with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The first sale of the Galaxy M51 will take place on September 18 via Amazon India and Samsung Shop.

Samsung Galaxy M51: Specifications and Features

The Galaxy M51 rocks a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and centred punch-hole cutout. The single cutout on display houses 32MP selfie camera. Under the hood, the Galaxy M51 has the Snapdragon 730G chipset, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone also has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB.

Cameras on the Galaxy M51 include a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor with f1/8 aperture, 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 123-degree field-of-view, 5MP macro camera and a 5MP depth sensor. The handset runs Android 10-based OneUI out of the box.

Now coming to the USP of Galaxy M51, the 7000mAh battery, Samsung says it will last for two days with continuous usage. The handset ships with a 25W fast charger inside the retail box. Connectivity options on the Galaxy M51 include 4G LTE, VoWi-Fi, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The M51 also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy M51: Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy M51 comes in two variants- 6GB+128GB priced at Rs 24,999 and 8GB+128GB at Rs 26,999. The first sale of the Galaxy M51 will be on Amazon on September 18. Main competitors of the Galaxy M51 include OnePlus Nord, Realme X3 and the Redmi K20 Pro.