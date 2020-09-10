Airtel Xstream Fiber DTH Packs Detailed

Just a few days back we reported the new changes that were introduced by Airtel in its broadband offerings. Airtel Xstream Fiber plans now come in a bundle which offer a great number of benefits. One of those benefits is the DTH. However, it is important to note that the customer isn’t essentially getting it for free at the point of purchase. To get the DTH benefit (Xstream Box), the customer will have to pay a refundable Rs 1,500 security deposit to Airtel. But wait, there are more underlying costs. Once you get the STB (Xstream Box), you need to pay more to keep it active. Keep reading ahead to find out about it.

Airtel Xstream Fiber 9 DTH Plans You Can Choose From

Airtel on its website has clearly mentioned that the customer will have to pay to keep the DTH box active so that they can watch OTT content on it. It is not like the customer can pay Rs 1,500 once and then keep watching OTT content on the TV just like that. The customer will have to purchase a DTH pack along with the STB to keep it active.

So the customers have two options. They can either purchase the Rs 452 DTH pack which comes with a total of 225+ FTA channels or pay the NCF charge of Rs 153 to keep the Xstream Box active. Paying the NCF charge will also bring 225+ FTA channels.

Coming to the 9 channel packs which are on offer — Freedom Sports and Kids Plus HD Pack – GT with a total of 373 channels (24 HD and 81 SD), WB Freedom Sports and Kids Plus HD Pack – GT with a total of 369 channels (25 HD and 76 SD), Guj Freedom Sports and Kids Plus HD Pack – GT with a total of 367 channels (24 HD and 75 SD), Mah Freedom Sports and Kids Plus HD Pack – GT with a total of 367 channels (27 HD and 72 SD), Oriya Freedom Sports and Kids Plus HD Pack – GT with a total of 364 channels (24 HD and 72 SD), TN Freedom Sports and Kids Plus HD Pack – GT with a total of 347 channels (28 HD and 51 SD), KER Freedom Sports and Kids Plus HD Pack – GT with a total of 357 channels (38 HD and 51 SD), KAR freedom Sports and Kids Plus HD Pack – GT with a total of 346 channels (25 HD and 53 SD), and AP Freedom Sports and Kids Plus HD Pack – GT with a total of 365 channels (31 HD and 66 SD).

One thing that you should know is that Airtel users in Non-LCO cities are mandatorily required to opt for the Xstream Box if they want the OTT benefits. But the users living in LCO cities, they don’t have to select the Xstream Box to get the OTT benefits. The above mentioned 9 plans all cost Rs 452 per month and the user can choose either of them initially to keep the STB active or just pay Rs 153 NCF charge.