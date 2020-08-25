Samsung Galaxy M51 Specifications Leaked Online Suggest a Massive 7000mAh Battery

South Korean smartphone giant, Samsung will soon be launching the Galaxy M51 in India. While the exact launch date of the handset is yet to be confirmed, complete specifications of the device have been leaked online. The Galaxy M51 will be the first Samsung smartphone to sport a mammoth 7000mAh battery. Over the last year, we have seen Samsung making use of 6000mAh battery cells on several Galaxy M devices, and now, it is upping the ante with the Galaxy M51. The phone will also have 25W fast charging support. Other key specifications of the Galaxy M51 include Snapdragon 730G SoC, 64MP quad-camera setup and a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen will be present on the front.

Samsung Galaxy M51: Expected Price and Specifications

The entire spec-sheet of the Galaxy M51 was leaked by tipster Sudhanshu. According to him, the smartphone will flaunt a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. Sadly, there will be no high refresh rate. Under the hood, the handset will feature Snapdragon 730G SoC which we have earlier seen on several smartphones like the Poco X2, Realme X2 and several Samsung devices. We are expecting the phone to offer up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

As for the cameras, the tipster tweeted the Galaxy M51 will have a 64MP primary shooter on the back which will work in tandem with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. There might be a 32MP shooter on the front as well. The handset is mentioned to run Android 10 out of the box and it could weigh 213 grams.

The major highlight of the Galaxy M51 is the 7000mAh battery which will also support 25W fast charging. And yes, the phone is said to sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

A separate report by IANS also stated that the Galaxy M51 will launch in early September before the festive season in the country, and it will be priced between Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000.