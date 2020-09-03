JioFiber Long Term Packs Provide Up to 30 Days Extra Service, Legacy Packs No Longer Listed

Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in India is currently offering up to 30 days free service to those users opting for the long term JioFiber packs. The operator on Monday revamped its JioFiber plans with “truly unlimited” data along with free access to multiple Over-the-Top (OTT) apps like Zee5 on its plans priced at Rs 999 and above. However, the revamped packs were initially available for monthly subscription with the operator providing legacy packs for quarterly, semi-annual and annual subscriptions. Reliance Jio on Thursday enabled its subscribers to pick the revamped plans for the long term subscription with the operator providing additional benefits such as up to 30 days free service.

Reliance Jio Offering Up to 30 Days Free Service to Subscribers Opting for Long Term Packs

The operator on Thursday highlighted on its JioFiber portal that its revamped Bronze, Silver, Gold and Diamond packs are available for subscription on a quarterly, semi annual and annual basis.

The revamped Bronze pack enables users to browse at 30 Mbps speed and carries a price tag of Rs 1197 for quarterly subscription. Further, the users can opt for the semi annual and annual packs of the revamped Bronze plan at Rs 2394 and Rs 4788 respectively.

The revamped Silver pack enables users to browse at 100 Mbps speed and carries a price tag of Rs 2097 for quarterly subscription. The semi annual and annual packs of the revamped Silver pack carries price tags of Rs 4194 and Rs 8388 respectively.

The revamped Gold pack that enables users to browse at 150 Mbps speed has been priced at Rs 2997 for the quarterly subscription. The users can opt for the semi annual and annual packs of the revamped Gold pack at Rs 5994 and Rs 11988 respectively.

The revamped Diamond pack enables users to browse at 300 Mbps speed with the quarterly Diamond pack carrying a price tag of Rs 4497. The semi annual and annual packs of the revamped Diamond pack carries price tags of Rs 8994 and Rs 17,988 respectively.

The operator highlighted that the users opting for the semi annual and annual packs of the revamped plans will receive 15 days and 30 days extra service for no additional cost.

The “truly unlimited” JioFiber packs carry a “commercial usage policy” of 3300GB or 3.3TB. It also has to be noted that the users subscribing to the revamped Gold plan will receive access to 10 OTT apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5 and SunNXT.

Further, the users subscribing to the revamped Diamond plans will receive access to 10 OTT apps available on the Gold plan along with free subscription to the Basic Netflix plan.

Legacy Plans No Longer Available for Long Term Subscription

The legacy plans such as Diamond+, Platinum and Titanium are currently available for subscription on a monthly basis with the operator no longer offering the legacy plans for long term subscription.

However, Reliance Jio highlighted that the users subscribing to the monthly Diamond+ and Platinum pack will receive Standard Netflix subscription. Further, the operator is said to be offering Premium Netflix subscription to the users subscribing to the monthly Titanium JioFiber plan.