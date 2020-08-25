Sun Direct ROI HD Pack Emerges as Lowest Tier Plan for Rest of India

Sun Direct is one of the biggest DTH operators in India. It has been providing DTH services since 2007 and has served millions of customers since then. One thing which sets Sun Direct apart from other DTH operators is its low pricing. The DTH operator offers some of the cheapest SD and HD plans to its customers. Now, a plan from Sun Direct has been recognised as one of the cheapest HD plans currently offered in the country. The name of the particular plan is ROI HD A1. It falls under the Rest of India category of plans. Let’s take a look at what is under the offer with this plan.

Sun Direct ROI HD A1

Sun Direct ROI HD A1 comes with a total of 246 channels. The 246 channels comprise of 81 channels which are paid for and 165 FTA (Free To Air) channels. The monthly subscription of this plan comes for Rs 253.39 (exclusive of taxes). You will be offered the best of sports, kids, regional, and other entertainment channels.

Out of the 81 paid channels, the customer will get 20 Hindi channels which will include channels such as Sony Wah, Zoom, Star Gold 2, UTV Movies, UTV Action, Zee Cinema, and more. There are two infotainment channels as well — Discovery Turbo and Discovery Science. For kids, there are 7 channels which include famous channels such as Cartoon Network, Nick Jr, Pogo, Sonic Nickelodeon, Discovery Kids, Cbeebies by BBC, Sony Yay. There is one Marathi, Bhojpuri, and Assamese channel as well. If you are a sports lover, you get three sports channels — Star Sports 3, Star Sports First, and Eurosport. These are all normal SD channels.

There are 32 HD channels as well — &TV HD, Animal Planet HD World, Cartoon Network HD+, Colors HD, Cineplex HD, Discovery ID HD, MTV HD+, History TV 18 HD, HBO HD, Discovery HD, MNX HD, MN Plus HD, Max HD, Nat Geo Wild HD, MTV Beats HD, Movie Now HD, SAB HD, Romedy Now HD, Nick HD+, National Geographic HD, SET HD, Sony BBC Earth HD, Star Bharat HD, Star Gold HD, Star Plus HD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports HD 2, TLC World HD, Travel XP HD, UTV HD, VH1 HD, and Zee TV HD.