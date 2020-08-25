Sun Direct ROI HD Pack Emerges as Lowest Tier Plan for Rest of India

Sun Direct ROI HD A1 comes with a total of 246 channels and offers 81 paid channels out of which 32 channels are HD

By August 25th, 2020 AT 7:12 PM
  • Sun Direct
  • Technology News
    • 1 Comment

    Sun Direct is one of the biggest DTH operators in India. It has been providing DTH services since 2007 and has served millions of customers since then. One thing which sets Sun Direct apart from other DTH operators is its low pricing. The DTH operator offers some of the cheapest SD and HD plans to its customers. Now, a plan from Sun Direct has been recognised as one of the cheapest HD plans currently offered in the country. The name of the particular plan is ROI HD A1. It falls under the Rest of India category of plans. Let’s take a look at what is under the offer with this plan.

    Sun Direct ROI HD A1

    Sun Direct ROI HD A1 comes with a total of 246 channels. The 246 channels comprise of 81 channels which are paid for and 165 FTA (Free To Air) channels. The monthly subscription of this plan comes for Rs 253.39 (exclusive of taxes). You will be offered the best of sports, kids, regional, and other entertainment channels.

    Out of the 81 paid channels, the customer will get 20 Hindi channels which will include channels such as Sony Wah, Zoom, Star Gold 2, UTV Movies, UTV Action, Zee Cinema, and more. There are two infotainment channels as well — Discovery Turbo and Discovery Science. For kids, there are 7 channels which include famous channels such as Cartoon Network, Nick Jr, Pogo, Sonic Nickelodeon, Discovery Kids, Cbeebies by BBC, Sony Yay. There is one Marathi, Bhojpuri, and Assamese channel as well. If you are a sports lover, you get three sports channels — Star Sports 3, Star Sports First, and Eurosport. These are all normal SD channels.

    There are 32 HD channels as well — &TV HD, Animal Planet HD World, Cartoon Network HD+, Colors HD, Cineplex HD, Discovery ID HD, MTV HD+, History TV 18 HD, HBO HD, Discovery HD, MNX HD, MN Plus HD, Max HD, Nat Geo Wild HD, MTV Beats HD, Movie Now HD, SAB HD, Romedy Now HD, Nick HD+, National Geographic HD, SET HD, Sony BBC Earth HD, Star Bharat HD, Star Gold HD, Star Plus HD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports HD 2, TLC World HD, Travel XP HD, UTV HD, VH1 HD, and Zee TV HD.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    1 Comment
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments
    viren

    True…Best package for North India. But there are no dealers/service centers in Gujarat like state. Extremely cheap package….

    0
    0
    Reply

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Airtel Providing Linksys Velop AC 2200 Mesh Router with Fiber Plus Mesh Plan

    Bharti Airtel is said to be offering Linksys Velop AC 2200 Mesh Router to the subscribers opting for the Fiber...

    module-4-img

    Sun Direct ROI HD Pack Emerges as Lowest Tier Plan for Rest of India

    Sun Direct is one of the biggest DTH operators in India. It has been providing DTH services since 2007 and...

    module-4-img

    Samsung India and Microsoft Introduce Exclusive Schemes for Galaxy Note 20 Users

    Samsung India on Monday announced a collaboration with Microsoft India to introduce exclusive offers for its Galaxy Note 20 Ultra...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Poco X3 Spotted Online: 64MP Camera, 33W Fast Charging and 5160mAh Battery in Tow

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Pushing Customers to Upgrade to 4G in Karnataka

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Requires 40% Tariff Hike to Meet its Cash Flow Needs

    module-4-img

    D2h Introduces Two New Combo Packs, Announces Multiple Recharge Schemes for Onam