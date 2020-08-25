Samsung India and Microsoft Introduce Exclusive Schemes for Galaxy Note 20 Users

Samsung India on Monday announced a collaboration with Microsoft India to introduce exclusive offers for its Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and Galaxy Note 20 users. The company said that the new offers are an “extension of the announcement” that was made earlier in the month between Samsung and Microsoft. In early August, Microsoft and Samsung announced a “deeper relationship” to enable Galaxy Note 20 series to “seamlessly work” with Windows computers and laptops. Samsung India said that the collaboration with Microsoft enables Galaxy Note 20 users to access Microsoft 365 at a “special price.” Microsoft 365, a productivity suite, consists of cloud storage along with access to multiple Microsoft applications like Outlook and Office.

Samsung and Microsoft Collaboration Enables Seamless Integration

It was said that Microsoft’s ‘Your Phone’ app with Link to Windows integration now allows simple access to user’s mobile apps directly from Windows 10 machines “without disrupting your flow.” The “Your Phone” app enables users to send messages, manage notifications, sync photos and make and receive calls from Windows 10 machines.

“The new wireless Samsung DeX and our close collaboration with Microsoft, lets you stay connected across work devices,” Aditya Babbar, director for mobile business at Samsung India, said in the release. “Consumers will get access to premium Microsoft features and applications to integrate work between their smartphone and personal computer, giving them the power to work and play.”

The Galaxy Note 20 series users with access to Microsoft 365 account will be offered up to 6TB OneDrive cloud storage along with access to apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook. The users can access the Microsoft apps on all devices including smartphones, computers and laptops.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Users can Access Microsoft 365 at 22.6% Discount

It was said that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series users can access the Microsoft 365 with an effective discounted price of 22.6%. The Microsoft 365 is normally priced at Rs 5299 and with the “special” discount, the users can purchase the productivity suite at an effective price of Rs 4100.

“We are excited to partner with Samsung in offering users more flexibility and productivity and connected experiences across devices,” Farhana Haque, group director, devices, at Microsoft India, said in the release. “Combining the array of apps and services across Microsoft 365 and Windows 10 with Samsung’s new devices provides users seamless and productive experiences across their work and personal lives.”

Samsung India said that the users seeking to redeem the special price for Microsoft 365 are required to log on to the Samsung Shop from the eligible device. The company said that the users will need to hit the “For You” section and enter the IMEI number to check the eligibility. The eligible users can validate using a one-time password and make the payment to purchase Microsoft 365.

It has to be noted that the Galaxy Note 20 is priced at Rs 77,999 while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G carries a price tag of Rs 1,04,999.