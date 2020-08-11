Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs OnePlus 8 Pro Vs Mi 10: Which One Should You Buy?

Last week Samsung unveiled a range of products in its online event. One of those products was its flagship device Galaxy Note 20. The Galaxy Note 20 is out for pre-sale in India at the moment and it comes with a triple-camera setup in the rear. Earlier this year, OnePlus and Xiaomi also launched their flagship devices — OnePlus 8 Pro and Mi 10. The pricing of both OnePlus 8 Pro and Mi 10 came as a surprise to many since they were launched at a much higher price than what people anticipated and expect from these particular brands. Let’s compare these flagships and look at which one is the best!

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs OnePlus 8 Pro Vs Mi 10: Display

Starting with the Galaxy Note 20, it comes with a punch-hole display and has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It supports FHD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 8 come with a punch-hole 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a fingerprint scanner in the screen as well. But compared to the Galaxy Note 20, it can support up to 120Hz refresh rate display and has QHD+ resolution.

As for the Mi 10, it also comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a punch-hole display. It can support 90Hz refresh rate display which is still more than the Galaxy Note 20 and has FHD+ resolution.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs OnePlus 8 Pro Vs Mi 10: Software and SoC Specifications

The Galaxy Note 20 is powered by the company’s own Exynos 990 SoC (for India). In the US and other selected international markets, the company is rolling out the Galaxy Note 20 with Snapdragon 865+ SoC. It is coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage which is expandable with the help of microSD card. It runs Android 10 on top of OneUI 2.0 out of the box.

As for the OnePlus 8 Pro, it comes with Snapdragon 865 5G SoC. There are two variants of the device with 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM which come with 128GB and 256GB internal storage respectively. The OnePlus 8 runs on Android 10 on top of OxygenOS 10.

The Mi 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC as well. However, both the variants of the smartphone only come with 8GB of RAM but with different storage options — 128GB and 256GB. It runs on Android 10 on top of MIUI 11.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs OnePlus 8 Pro Vs Mi 10: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 comes with a triple camera setup in the rear. The primary sensor is a 12MP lens which is paired with a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and it can also support 30x space zoom. There is a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens as well. For shooting selfies, there is a 10MP lens in the front.

Coming to the OnePlus 8 Pro, you get a quad-camera setup. The primary camera of the lens has a 48MP sensor paired with a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 8MP telephoto lens, and a 5MP colour filter lens. You shoot videos in 4K at 30/60 fps. For selfies, there is A 16MP sensor in the front.

The Mi 10 also has a quad-camera setup. Its primary sensor comes with a 108MP lens which is paired with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 20MP sensor in the front for video calling and selfies. One of the unique features about the camera of Mi 10 is that it allows to shoot videos in 8K.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs OnePlus 8 Pro Vs Mi 10: Battery and Connectivity

The Galaxy Note 20 comes with a 4,300mAh battery and 25W fast charging support. It also supports wireless charging 2.0 and reverse wireless charging. Even though it is not the biggest battery, the system is optimised to help it run the longest time possible.

Coming to the OnePlus 8 Pro, you get a 4,510mAh battery which is not much bigger than the Galaxy Note 20 but it is also backed by a 30W fast charging tech. It can support wireless charging as well. OnePlus has claimed that the OnePlus 8 Pro can be charged from 0% to 50% in over 23 minutes.

As for the Mi 10, it comes with a 4,780mAh battery. It also comes with a 30W fast charging support with wireless charging available. It has the biggest battery amongst the three which is a plus point for the smartphone.

All the three smartphones have 5G connectivity along with 4G LTE, NFC and other basic connectivity options.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs OnePlus 8 Pro Vs Mi 10: Price and Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 was launched very recently and the company is only offering one variant of the smartphone for pre-booking through its website in India. This variant of Galaxy Note 20 is 4G only and comes with 256GB of internal storage. It is available in three colour options Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green, and Mystic Blue and priced at Rs 77,999.

The OnePlus 8 Pro which was launched quite a while back comes in two different variants. The first variant comes with 8GB+128GB and it is priced at Rs 54,999. The second variant of the smartphone comes with 12GB+256GB and it is priced at Rs 59,999. The smartphone is available in two different colours, Onyx Black and Glacial Green. It is selling through Amazon India and OnePlus India’s official website as of now.

Coming to the Mi 10, it is launched in two different variants as well. The first variant comes with 8GB+128GB and it is priced at Rs 49,999 and the second variant of the smartphone comes with 12GB+256GB and it is priced at Rs 54,999. The smartphone is available in two different colour options — Twilight Grey and Coral Green.

Talking about which smartphone is the better option to buy. First of all, it depends on a given person’s budget because here we have three smartphones which range from Rs 49,999 to Rs 77,999. But if we are talking about which smartphone is value for money, then Samsung Galaxy Note 20 clearly loses the race.

The Galaxy Note 20 is priced at Rs 77,999 and doesn’t even offer 5G connectivity. Then coming to the camera, it has a triple camera setup which is one camera lesser than both the OnePlus 8 Pro and Mi 10. On top of that, its primary camera has a 12MP lens. At the same time, OnePlus 8 Pro and Mi 10 have excellent cameras for the price range they are selling in. You can even shoot videos in 8K with the Mi 10.

Overall, OnePlus 8 Pro is the best buy between the three if you are looking for the most utility out of your money. Yes, it doesn’t come with a stylus, but most of the people don’t need it in the first place. It can support 5G and compared to the MIUI and OneUI, OxygenOS is the clear winner. In terms of performance as well, OnePlus 8 Pro is a notch ahead of Mi 10. The best thing is, OnePlus 8 Pro is not too much expensive than the Mi 10 but it is very cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.