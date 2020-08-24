Samsung Announces Devices Set for One UI 2.5 Update

Samsung on Monday announced that the One UI 2.5 packed with the features found on the Note 20 series will be rolling out to several Samsung Galaxy devices including the Galaxy S20 series. The company said that the One UI 2.5 features updates to the camera, Notes and Samsung DeX. The One UI 2.5 is also said to include an update that enhances the WiFi connectivity feature on the Galaxy devices along with enhancements to the Reminder app. Samsung said that the One UI 2.5 update has started to roll out to the Galaxy S20 series from August 21, 2020.

Samsung One UI 2.5 Update Includes Enhancements to the Camera

The company said that the One UI 2.5 aids users to capture “jaw-dropping footage” with the Pro Video Mode. Samsung said that the users can shoot in 8K with 24fps with an option to record footage in 21:9 aspect ratio. Further, the Pro Video Mode is said to aid users in controlling the mic direction on the smartphone.

“When paired with the Galaxy Buds line-up, you can use the earbuds as a pro-style lavalier microphone to minimize background noise and record crystal-clear audio,” Samsung said in a release on Monday.

Additionally, the One UI 2.5 update is said to include an audio bookmark on the Notes app that enables users to synchronize notes with audio recordings of lectures or meetings. The company said that the users can now pick a section on the notes and play the corresponding audio.

With the enhancements to the Notes app, Samsung said that the users can import and write on PDF files making it easier for users to review and revise documents on-the-go. Further, the company said that the autosave and sync feature enables users to access the notes from a Galaxy device, tablet and PC.

The One UI 2.5 update is also said to enable users to instantly pair a Galaxy device with the Smart TV wirelessly through Samsung DeX. The users using the Samsung DeX feature can also use their Galaxy device as a touchpad to control the second display.

The enhancements to the WiFi connectivity is said to enable users to share the password of the WiFi with nearby Galaxy devices in the user contact list.

Samsung One UI Update Will be Available on Over 20 Devices

The company said that the update will be rolled out to multiple Galaxy devices including Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G and the S20. Further, the update will also be rolled out to S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite, S9, S9+, Note 10+ 5G, Note 10+, Note 10 5G, Note 10 and the Note 10 Lite.

Samsung said that the Note 9, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G and the Galaxy Fold will also receive the One UI 2.5 update.

“For other Galaxy devices, Samsung is committed to providing the latest update until the hardware specifications allow to provide the optimized mobile experience for our users,” the company said in a release. “Supported features may vary by devices.”