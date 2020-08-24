JioNews Makes Its Way to Jio Set-Top Box

JioNews, the digital news app from the house of Reliance Jio is now available to JioFiber users through the Jio Set-Top Box, the company has announced. Just like any other news app available on the web, JioNews also delivers Breaking News, Videos, Magazines, Newspapers & Photo Galleries to the users. So far, the app was limited to just smartphones, but now, Jio has added support for Jio Set-Top Box as well. With this integration, JioFiber users now have access to the entire library of newspapers, magazines, videos, photos and trending news topics from various leading online news resources.

Jio Set-Top Box Users Can Enjoy Free Access to JioNews

Reliance Jio says the addition of JioNews app on the Set-Top Box further enriches JioFiber’s content offering through its Set-Top-Box (STB) which already allows JioFiber subscribers to access several popular OTT apps across entertainment, health, music, sports, education, news and other genres apart from access to Jio’s own apps like JioCinema, JioSaavn, JioTV+ etc.

“With JioNews, the smart news aggregator app, Jio now offers an even more comprehensive user experience,” said the company in a press statement.

What is JioNews?

Similar to Google News and other news apps, JioNews keeps you updated with the latest news, magazines and it even provides digital newspapers. JioNews app also keeps you updated with trending videos and photos. The application offers content from top news sources, 350+ e-papers, 800+ magazines, millions of trending videos and photos.

Users can also customise the experience by choosing from 12+ languages and their favourite news sources available on the app.

As for the features, JioNews allows users to zoom in/out and switch between full-page view and full-screen view. JioNews even provides a personalised experience by providing today’s edition of your favourite papers in ‘Your Papers” section and bookmarks to the magazines you have read in “Continue Reading”. There are search and voice search features available as well.