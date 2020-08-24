BSNL Offering New Benefit to Customers on Removal of Postpaid Plan 725 and Plan 149

BSNL is offering a discount benefit with two of its removed postpaid plans, Plan 149 and Plan 225 to the customers for a limited time

By August 24th, 2020 AT 7:12 AM
  • BSNL
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is working towards introducing its 4G operations on a wide-scale in India very soon. The telco is known for adding and removing its offerings to the customers on a regular basis. But with that, BSNL also offers a ton of benefits to its existing customers. BSNL discontinued two of its postpaid plans on July 1, 2020. These two postpaid plans were Rs 725 and Rs 149 plans. Plan 149 used to offer customers 500MB of data calling worth Rs 100. As for Plan 725, it used to come with 50GB data every month and offered free voice calling along with 100 SMS per month. Both of these plans are now providing the existing customers after the removal with a discount benefit.

    Discount Benefit With the Removed Plan 725 and Plan 149

    The customers who are currently using Plan 725 and Plan 149 stand a chance to get the discount benefit. After 3 months from the removal date of the plan (July 1, 2020) if the customer is still using Plan 149, he/she will be migrated to the Plan 99. There is no automatic migration policy with Plan 725.

    But there is a discount opportunity with both the plans for the customer. In case the customer leaves his/her Plan 149 and opts for a higher FMC( Fixed Monthly Charge) plan, then they will get a limited period discount benefit of Rs 25 for the next three months on their plans. With Plan 725, if the customer chooses a higher FMC plan, then he/she will get the benefit of Rs 75 discount on their plan for three months.

    Higher FMC Plans BSNL Customers Can Go for

    If the customer wants to go for a higher FMC plan from Plan 149, he/she can choose Plan 225. This is the cheapest alternative for the Rs 149 postpaid plan customers will get in the BSNL postpaid offerings. With this plan, the customer will get the calling benefit of Rs 180 along with the benefit of 100 SMS/day. There is 3GB data offered at high speed which will reduce to 40 Kbps after the consumption. This plan costs Rs 225.

    For the customer using Plan 725, he/she can go for Plan 799 which costs Rs 799 per month. With this plan, the customer will get 100 SMS/day along with free calling and free I/C calls while roaming as well. The customer gets a data benefit of 60GB per month at high speed, which will be reduced to 40 Kbps once the initial 60GB data is consumed. The SMS charges for the customer when he/she is in roaming is Rs 0.25.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL Offering New Benefit to Customers on Removal of Postpaid Plan 725 and Plan 149

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is working towards introducing its 4G operations on a wide-scale in India very soon. The...

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Top DTH Plans You Can Find Under Rs 500

    The number one DTH company of India, Tata Sky offers a ton of plans and packages for its customers to...

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Starts Rolling Out MIUI 12 to Redmi Note 8 Pro in India

    Just a few days back, on August 12, 2020, Xiaomi announced the MIUI 12 in India. It comes with a...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Video Conferencing Apps Now Available on Smart Displays

    module-4-img

    Realme X7 to Sport a 120Hz AMOLED Screen, Arriving on September 1

    module-4-img

    Best Annual Broadband Plans From Airtel Xstream Fiber, JioFiber, ACT and Hathway

    module-4-img

    AGR Dues: Government Can’t Backtrack After Allowing Spectrum as Security Says Ranjit Kumar