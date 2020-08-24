BSNL Offering New Benefit to Customers on Removal of Postpaid Plan 725 and Plan 149

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is working towards introducing its 4G operations on a wide-scale in India very soon. The telco is known for adding and removing its offerings to the customers on a regular basis. But with that, BSNL also offers a ton of benefits to its existing customers. BSNL discontinued two of its postpaid plans on July 1, 2020. These two postpaid plans were Rs 725 and Rs 149 plans. Plan 149 used to offer customers 500MB of data calling worth Rs 100. As for Plan 725, it used to come with 50GB data every month and offered free voice calling along with 100 SMS per month. Both of these plans are now providing the existing customers after the removal with a discount benefit.

Discount Benefit With the Removed Plan 725 and Plan 149

The customers who are currently using Plan 725 and Plan 149 stand a chance to get the discount benefit. After 3 months from the removal date of the plan (July 1, 2020) if the customer is still using Plan 149, he/she will be migrated to the Plan 99. There is no automatic migration policy with Plan 725.

But there is a discount opportunity with both the plans for the customer. In case the customer leaves his/her Plan 149 and opts for a higher FMC( Fixed Monthly Charge) plan, then they will get a limited period discount benefit of Rs 25 for the next three months on their plans. With Plan 725, if the customer chooses a higher FMC plan, then he/she will get the benefit of Rs 75 discount on their plan for three months.

Higher FMC Plans BSNL Customers Can Go for

If the customer wants to go for a higher FMC plan from Plan 149, he/she can choose Plan 225. This is the cheapest alternative for the Rs 149 postpaid plan customers will get in the BSNL postpaid offerings. With this plan, the customer will get the calling benefit of Rs 180 along with the benefit of 100 SMS/day. There is 3GB data offered at high speed which will reduce to 40 Kbps after the consumption. This plan costs Rs 225.

For the customer using Plan 725, he/she can go for Plan 799 which costs Rs 799 per month. With this plan, the customer will get 100 SMS/day along with free calling and free I/C calls while roaming as well. The customer gets a data benefit of 60GB per month at high speed, which will be reduced to 40 Kbps once the initial 60GB data is consumed. The SMS charges for the customer when he/she is in roaming is Rs 0.25.