Samsung Offers Finance Schemes and Simple EMI Facility for Ganesh Chaturthi

Samsung India has announced multiple offers for its televisions, refrigerators, smart ovens, washing machines and air conditioners on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The company said that the schemes offer “assured benefits” to the users purchasing Samsung devices like Samsung QLED TVs, 4K UHD TVs, Fully Automatic Front and Top Load washing machines. The company said that the multiple offers, bundled deals along with “attractive finance schemes” and easy equated monthly instalments (EMIs) will all be valid till August 31, 2020. Notably, Samsung said that the users purchasing Samsung QLED 8K TVs will receive Galaxy S20+ priced at Rs 77,999.

Samsung Consumers Can Receive Cashback up to Rs 15,000

The company said that the users purchasing “select” Samsung QLED TVs will also receive a 10 year “no screen burn-in” warranty on the panel.

Further, the users purchasing Samsung Smart TVs will receive cashback up to Rs 15,000 along with “easy EMI” facility. The company said that the easy EMI on Smart TV will start at Rs 990 with Samsung providing one EMI off on models with 43-inch and above screens. Samsung said that the users purchasing its TVs will also receive one month free subscription to Zee5, a video on demand platform run by Essel Group. The company also said that users purchasing its TVs will also receive a 30% discount on Zee5 premium pack.

“Festive season is the time when consumers upgrade to newer and smarter technologies to reimagine their homes,” Raju Pullan, senior vice president of Consumer Electronics Business at Samsung India, said in the release. “Samsung is committed to deliver the best products and our latest offers come with guaranteed benefits on a wide range of products across price points.”

Meanwhile, the users purchasing Samsung SpaceMax Family Hub refrigerator will be offered a Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone carrying a price tag of Rs 37,999. Samsung said that the users purchasing refrigerators will also receive up to 15% cashback and can avail easy EMI options from Rs 990. Similar to the offer on its Smart TVs, the users purchasing refrigerators above 300 litre capacity on EMI will be waived off one month instalments.

Samsung said that the refrigerators receive a 10-year warranty on the Digital Inverter Compressor while its washing machines receive 12-year warranty on the motor and 30 year warranty on the complete machine.

Samsung Air Conditioners and Smart Ovens Also Receive Ganesh Chaturthi Schemes

The company said that the users purchasing Samsung air conditioners can avail easy EMI option from Rs 990. Samsung said that the users purchasing Samsung Wind-Free Air Conditioner will receive up to 15% cashback. The users purchasing the air conditioners are also said to be offered five year warranty on condenser and PCB controller along with a 10 year warranty on Digital Inverter Compressor on “select” models.

Further, the users purchasing Smart Ovens above 28 litres will receive a complimentary Borosil kit along with a 10 year warranty on ceramic enamel cavity and a five year warranty on magnetron.

Samsung said that the users purchasing devices with its My Samsung My EMI offer will be provided options to pick EMIs and down payment “as per their budget.”

“With consumers seeking value proposition, we are confident these unique offers will meet their expectations and enrich their lives with meaningful innovation,” Pullan said.