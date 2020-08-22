BSNL Prepaid Users to Receive 5GB Complimentary Data on Multi-Recharge

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Friday said that its prepaid users utilising the multiple recharge facility will be provided 5GB complimentary data for no additional cost. The development was shared by the BSNL Chennai circle with the operator highlighting that the offer is introduced on a promotional basis for 90 days. It has to be noted that the operator introduced multiple recharge facility for its prepaid users in July. The multiple recharge scheme enables BSNL prepaid users to recharge in advance without waiting for the expiry of their current active plan vouchers (PV) and special tariff vouchers (STV).

BSNL Offers 5GB Complimentary Data to Prepaid Users

According to a circular shared by the BSNL Chennai circle on Friday, the complimentary 5GB data is said to be currently provided to those prepaid users in the Chennai and the Tamil Nadu circle.

The operator said that the STVs priced at Rs 98, Rs 99, Rs 118, Rs 187 and Rs 319 are currently said to be eligible for the 5GB complimentary data. Further, BSNL said that the PVs priced at Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666 and Rs 1999 are also eligible for the bonus data.

The BSNL prepaid users initiating second or third recharge before the expiry of their previous recharge are said to be “immediately” provided the complimentary data. The 5GB data is said to carry a validity of 22 days. The promotional period for the 5GB data is said to be effective from August 22, 2020 to November 19, 2020.

BSNL Providing Full Talk Time on Every Sunday till November

Additionally, it was also announced that the operator will be providing full talk time with Rs 100 top up on every Sunday in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circle. The full talk time promotional offer for the BSNL prepaid users is said to be effective from August 22, 2020 to November 18, 2020.

Alongside that, BSNL is also launching new offers to its broadband subscribers in the country.