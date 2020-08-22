BSNL Prepaid Users to Receive 5GB Complimentary Data on Multi-Recharge

BSNL is also providing full talk time on every Sunday till November

By August 22nd, 2020 AT 7:05 AM
  • BSNL
  • Technology News
  • Voice & Data
    • 0 Comment

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Friday said that its prepaid users utilising the multiple recharge facility will be provided 5GB complimentary data for no additional cost. The development was shared by the BSNL Chennai circle with the operator highlighting that the offer is introduced on a promotional basis for 90 days. It has to be noted that the operator introduced multiple recharge facility for its prepaid users in July. The multiple recharge scheme enables BSNL prepaid users to recharge in advance without waiting for the expiry of their current active plan vouchers (PV) and special tariff vouchers (STV).

    BSNL Offers 5GB Complimentary Data to Prepaid Users

    According to a circular shared by the BSNL Chennai circle on Friday, the complimentary 5GB data is said to be currently provided to those prepaid users in the Chennai and the Tamil Nadu circle.

    The operator said that the STVs priced at Rs 98, Rs 99, Rs 118, Rs 187 and Rs 319 are currently said to be eligible for the 5GB complimentary data. Further, BSNL said that the PVs priced at Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666 and Rs 1999 are also eligible for the bonus data.

    The BSNL prepaid users initiating second or third recharge before the expiry of their previous recharge are said to be “immediately” provided the complimentary data. The 5GB data is said to carry a validity of 22 days. The promotional period for the 5GB data is said to be effective from August 22, 2020 to November 19, 2020.

    BSNL Providing Full Talk Time on Every Sunday till November

    Additionally, it was also announced that the operator will be providing full talk time with Rs 100 top up on every Sunday in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circle. The full talk time promotional offer for the BSNL prepaid users is said to be effective from August 22, 2020 to November 18, 2020.

    Alongside that, BSNL is also launching new offers to its broadband subscribers in the country.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL Prepaid Users to Receive 5GB Complimentary Data on Multi-Recharge

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Friday said that its prepaid users utilising the multiple recharge facility will be provided...

    module-4-img

    Samsung Offers Finance Schemes and Simple EMI Facility for Ganesh Chaturthi

    Samsung India has announced multiple offers for its televisions, refrigerators, smart ovens, washing machines and air conditioners on the occasion...

    module-4-img

    AGR Dues: Bharti Airtel Will Pay the Dues of Videocon Spectrum Says SC

    AGR Dues case had another hearing today. In the previous hearing, Kapil Sibal for Bharti Airtel said that the telco...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Trai Issues Consultation Paper for Promoting and Enhancing Broadband Connectivity in India

    module-4-img

    Nokia Media Streamer With Android TV Launches in India at Rs 3,499

    module-4-img

    Axom Akshat Launches Fibre Broadband Services in Assam

    module-4-img

    Dish TV and D2h Users Get 6 New HD Channels