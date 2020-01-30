BSNL Could Be Your Operator of Choice If You Want to Enjoy Up to 5GB Data Per Day

Highlights BSNL is the only telco which has not hiked its tariffs yet

The telecom operator is offering Rs 1,098 prepaid plan with no daily data

Some plans also include EROS NOW subscription

Out of all the telecom companies out there, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one operator, which has not hiked its priced even after all the other telcos did so. In late 2019, we saw all the private telecom companies in India, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio increase their tariffs by as much as 40%, but BSNL did not join this bandwagon. Now the BSNL prepaid plans retail at the lower older prices while the other operators are shipping these data and voice plans at a higher price. This has put BSNL at a situation of competitive advantage as the users are finding the plans of BSNL very attractive. However, there is another reason why BSNL is being preferred by some of the users. It is because of the fact that while all the other telecom operators mostly offer prepaid plans with 2GB, 3GB or 1.5GB daily data per month, BSNL has got plans which ship much more daily data. Here are some of the prepaid plans by BSNL which you can opt for, and which stand out from the rest of the offerings.

BSNL Prepaid Plan With 5GB Daily Data

The first prepaid plan that comes to our mind while talking of heavy data users on BSNL network is the PRBSTV of Rs 548. As you can guess from the name, this plan is a Special Tariff Voucher (STV) from BSNL, and it is available for Rs 548. The validity of this STV is 90 days for the subscribers, and the data offering is 5GB data per day. After the exhaustion of 5GB data per day, the speed will be throttled down to 80 Kbps. However, the subscribers should note that this prepaid plan does not come with any calling or SMS benefit.

BSNL Prepaid Plan With No Data Cap

There is also another unique plan from BSNL, which is the Rs 1,098 prepaid plan. This higher-priced prepaid plan from BSNL, as you can guess is a long term one, and it comes with 84 days of validity. To recall, in September 2019, BSNL had reduced the validity of this prepaid plan to 75 days, but now it seems that the validity of this plan is restored to 84 days. Also, the best thing about this prepaid plan is that it does not come with any daily data limit and the plan description on the BSNL website says unlimited data. However, it is likely that the plan might ship a total of 375GB data in the entire validity period. Not to mention, this plan also bundles unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day.

BSNL Prepaid Plan With 3GB Data Per Day

There is also a plan from BSNL which offers 3GB data per day, but compared to the above-mentioned plans, this plan comes with a very limited validity of 8 days. In this validity period, BSNL subscribers of the Rs 78 Data STV will be able to enjoy 3GB data per day, and after the exhaustion, the speed would be throttled to 40 Kbps. There would also be the benefit of 250 minutes per day of calling. There are some additional benefits as well, which BSNL is shipping with this plan. In addition to 250 minutes of voice calling, the Rs 78 BSNL prepaid plan will also offer 250 minutes of video calling per day. Along with all this, the plan also bundled EROS NOW Entertainment service as well.