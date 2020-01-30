Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro Certified In India, February Launch Expected

Highlights Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro certified in India and Thailand

Find X2 Pro launch likely happening in MWC 2020 Barcelona

Features include 2K display, 65W VOOC Charging and Triple Camera system

Oppo last month confirmed the launch of Find X2 in the first quarter of this year and teased features such a 2K display and 65W charging. The company now it seems is bringing in not one but two smartphones – the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro. Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro received certifications both in India and Thailand as per reports. An NBTC listing in Thailand confirmed the launch of two devices with Find X2 moniker – a standard Oppo Find X2 with model number CPH2023 and an Oppo Find X2 Pro with model number CPH2025. In addition, the Oppo’s new devices have made it to the Bureau of Indian Standards as per new leaks. The listing apparently reveals Oppo phones carrying model number CPH2025 and CPH2035. These are likely to be different versions of the Find X2 Pro model. The certifications don’t disclose any features or specifications but it seems official launch is on the horizon. Oppo is hinted to launch the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro in February at the upcoming MWC 2020 in Barcelona.

Oppo Find X2 Pro and X2 Camera Features

Although nothing concrete has been reported as to the features and specifications of the upcoming devices, Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro leaks continue to pour. Oppo in December had confirmed Find X2 will bring Sony’s latest image sensor. A tipster from China revealed more details on the camera sensor and the display.

Oppo Find X2 will support a triple rear camera system as per these leaks. The Find X2 top range model will bring 48-MP Sony IMX689 as the primary sensor. The sensor developed jointly by Sony and Oppo is said to be the world’s first all-pixel omnidirectional focusing technology.

It will be bundled along with a Sony IMX708 superwide lens and a 13-MP telephoto sensor with 5x hybrid optical zoom support. The Find X2 series front camera will be fitted with a Sony IMX616 32-MP sensor. It remains unclear whether the triple camera system will make to both models or remain exclusive to the high end Find X2 Pro phone.

Other Features of Oppo Find X2

The Oppo’s Find X2 series is also hinted to be fitted with a 6.5-inch 120Hz WQHD+ display supporting 1440 x 3168 pixels resolution. Oppo’s Find X2 series will draw power from Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and is stated to support Oppo’s proprietary ‘Super VOOC’ charging at 65 W. This will allow the device to charge fully in 35 minutes alone, which is a pretty impressive feat. Other details remain unclear beyond this but are likely to be revealed in coming days as launch draws closer.