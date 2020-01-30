Android 11 Update Confirmed for Realme X Series, Realme 3 Pro and Realme 5 Pro

Highlights Realme CMO Francis Wang confirms two major updates for Realme X and Realme Pro series

Android 11 Update coming to Realme X, Realme XT, Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro, Realme 3 Pro and Realme 5 Pro

Realme 1, Realme C1 and Realme U1 unlikely to get the Android 11

Even though Android 10 updates are still rolling out, smartphone maker Realme has already confirmed Android 11 update for several of its devices. Realme is already pushing ahead of competitors when it comes to Android 10 updates. The company was the first of few OEMs to setup Android 10 update roadmap for its smartphone range with updates going to hit some devices until Q3 2020. Now in recent Twitter interactions with users, Realme India CMO Francis Wang confirmed that the Realme X and Realme Pro series are entitled to two major updates, including the Android 11 update.

Realme X Series Android 11 Update Confirmed

In a recent #AskMadhav episode CEO Madhav Seth revealed quite an interesting bit of information. Sheth confirmed that the Realme phones would get at least one major Android updates and security patches for two years. This created confusion among users who took to Twitter to ask on Android 11 updates for their Realme X and Realme Pro series.

To clear up the issue, CMO Francis Wang responded to users and confirmed two major updates for Realme X series. This means the Realme X, Realme XT, Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro will get Android 11 update.

The Realme XT is already said to be receiving Android 10 based Realme UI update while the Realme X will get the same in February. The Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro devices are scheduled to receive the Realme UI update in March 2020. These phones are now confirmed to receive Android 11 updates as well.

Realme Pro Series Android 11 Update

As for the Realme Pro series, Wang, in further response, said that they would not miss Android 11 update for the Pro series as well. He clarified that the one major update as suggested by Seth, was only applicable to phones like Realme 1, Realme C1 and Realme U1 and not the X series and Pro series of phones. This confirmation means the Realme 3 Pro and the Realme 5 Pro will receive the Android 11 update in the near future.

Meanwhile, Android 10 has started rolling out for Realme 3 Pro, while the Realme Pro 5 is scheduled to receive the update sometime in February. Other Realme smartphones lined up for the update include Realme 3 and Realme 3i which will get the update in April. The Realme 5 and Realme 5S will receive the update in May. The Realme 2 Pro is expected to get updated in June while Realme C2 will receive sometime in the third quarter of this year.