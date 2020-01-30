Apple H1 2020 Plans: iPhone SE2, Refreshed iPad Pro, MacBook Air and New MacBook Pro Expected

Highlights Low cost 4.7-inch iPhone SE2 and iPad Pro Launch Expected in March

New Refresh Macbook Pro/Macbook Air in H2 2020

The iPhone SE2 or iPhone 9 is said to retain the good-old TouchID

Apple plans to launch an array of hardware products in the first half of 2020, according to a research note published by renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The Cupertino based tech giant is expected to unveil a new 4.7-inch low-cost iPhone SE 2 in March itself while several other products are expected to follow. Kuo in a note to a research note with TF International Securities forecast the company’s vision for the first six months of 2020. Apple’s product lineup will include 4.7-inch LCD iPhone, iPad Pro, MacBook Air/MacBook Pro, high-end Bluetooth headphones, wireless charging mats and UWB tracking tags as per his note.

iPhone SE2 aka iPhone 9 Launching With TouchID

Apple is widely rumoured to launch its budget 4.7-inch LCD iPhone by March-end. It will go by the name of either iPhone SE or iPhone 9 as per the rumours. The iPhone SE 2 design is said to be similar to the iPhone 8 with an LCD display and TouchID home button.

The iPhone SE 2, however, will feature a faster A13 chip and come bundled with 3GB of RAM. The device will retail for a price of $399 (approx. Rs 29,999) in the United States. It remains unclear at this point whether the device will launch in India for a similar price as pricing varies for Indian markets owing to import duties.

iPad Pro Refresh Expected

Alongside the iPhone SE 2, Apple will also possibly launch refreshed Apple iPad Pro 2020 lineup as per Kuo. The company last refreshed in 2018 so the new updated tablet is definitely on the horizon. The iPad Pro is rumoured to bring the triple camera system from the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. The camera shooters are said to support 3D sensing for Augmented Reality. Similarly, iPad Pro might also bring updated A13X processors for faster speeds.

MacBook Lineups and Other Products Expected to Launch as Well

Kuo isn’t clear about whether Apple will launch either new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro laptops. Previous rumours indicate a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with a scissor-switch keyboard design in the lineup for the first half of 2020. And as usual Intel’s new processors are likely to be added to the laptops.

As for the accessories, Apple is planning to launch a new wireless charging mat. The company previously tried bringing a similar charging mat in the form of AirPower charger in 2017. It promised simultaneous wireless charging of iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods but the devices never made it to the market.

The company is also working to bring Apple-branded over the ear headphones, but the plans are unclear at this point. Lastly, there are Ultra wideband wireless tags which are likely to be called Apple tag or AirTags. Rumours previously revealed that such devices could be attached to your daily use items like keys or put inside wallet to track your things with your iPhone.