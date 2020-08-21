BSNL Offering 5GB Data with 1 Year Validity for Landline Users

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Friday said that its landline users will now receive 5GB high speed data with one year validity. The development was shared by the BSNL Gujarat circle with the offer said to be applicable to BSNL landline users without a broadband connection. The state-run operator said that the high speed data is available for use on its BSNL Wi-Fi hotspot service. In a dedicated portal, BSNL said that it has 34,260 Wi-Fi hotspots in 26,859 WiFi hotspot locations across India. BSNL said that the users exhausting the 5GB data will be redirected to a page listing the data plans available for purchase.

BSNL Offers 5GB Free Data to Users with Landline Connections

The operator said that its landline user near an BSNL Wi-Fi hotspot zone will have to turn on Wi-Fi and select the BSNL Wi-Fi SSID. BSNL said that the user will be redirected to the Captive Portal where one has to select the landline tab on the Captive Portal page.

Further, the operator said that the user needs to enter the landline number with the STD and hit the “Get Pin” option. BSNL said that the user needs to enter the pin that they receive on the registered mobile number (RMN).

The users will be offered free 5GB data upon successful authentication that BSNL said will be valid for one year.

BSNL Has More WiFi Hotspots in North India Followed by West India

In the regional wise breakup, BSNL highlighted that it has 9855 Wi-Fi hotspots in North India at 7598 Wi-Fi hotspot locations. The operator is said to have 9510 Wi-Fi hotspots in over 7900 locations in the West followed by 9492 hotspots at 7482 locations in the Southern region. In its Eastern region, BSNL highlights that it has 5403 Wi-Fi hotspots at 3855 locations.

It has to be noted that BSNL offers five major Wi-Fi plans in the range of Rs 9 to Rs 69. The base plan priced at Rs 9 enables users to browse 1GB data with the pack valid for one day. The operator offers a Rs 19 pack that enables users to browse 3GB data for three days while the Rs 39 pack enables users to browse 7GB data for seven days. The operator also offers an Rs 59 pack that provides 15GB data with a validity of 15 days. The top-tier pack priced at Rs 69 enables users to browse 30GB data for 30 days.