D2h Introduces Two New Combo Packs, Announces Multiple Recharge Schemes for Onam

D2h is offering two new customised channel packs to customers on this festive season - Silver Malayalam HD Combo and Celebration HD Combo

    D2h has become one of the biggest DTH operators in India. Onam is here and to make the season more festive, D2h is introducing two new combo packs along with multiple recharge schemes. The two new combos are very region-specific and come with customised content to meet the entertainment needs of its customers. The two new combos are – Silver Malayalam HD Combo and Celebration HD Combo. Both the channel combos comprise of SD and HD channels. Let’s take a look at what these channel combos bring for the customers.

    D2h Two New Combo Packs

    The Silver Malayalam HD Combo pack is priced at Rs 299 and it comes with a validity of 30 days. This channel pack comprises of 8 HD channels. For the customers who want to purchase a plan with longer validity, they can go for the 84 days validity plan and get a subscription of 90 days for Rs 839. The customer gets 6 days of subscription for free. There is also a Silver Malayalam Combo which does not come with HD channels and its monthly subscription will cost Rs 219 and 90 days subscription will cost Rs 616 on which the customer would be getting 6 days for free.

    Coming to the Celebration HD Combo, it offers a total of 13 HD channels. Its monthly subscription will cost the customers Rs 359 and 90 days subscription will cost Rs 999 on which six days will be provided for free. There is another plan which the customers can go for and it is Dual Malayalam Tamil Combo. It does not offer HD channels and comes for Rs 249 (monthly subscription) and Rs 699 (90 days subscription on which 6 days will be provided for free).

    For customers who want a new TV connection, they have two new special Onam offers from the DTH operator. The first one costs Rs 2,949 and comes with a 6 months subscription of the new Celebration HD Combo channel pack and an HD Box. The second offer costs Rs 2,749 and offers 6 months subscription of the Silver Malayalam HD Combo with HD Box.

