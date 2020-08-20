Bharti Airtel Launches Rs 599 and Rs 448 Prepaid Plans With Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription

Both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel provide their customers with OTT benefits with a number of their prepaid plans. But there are a few specific prepaid plans and data vouchers which come with a free one year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. Disney+ Hotstar is a popular OTT content platform in India which allows customers to access Hindi and other regional language content very easily. One year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP comes for Rs 399. After revising the Rs 401 data pack, Bharti Airtel has now launched two new prepaid plans- Rs 448 and Rs 599 with bundled Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

Bharti Airtel Disney+ Hotstar VIP Prepaid Plans with Voice Calling

While Jio has only two prepaid plans with voice calling benefit which offer Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, Airtel has one more.

First voice calling prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel which comes with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription is the Rs 448 prepaid plan. It comes with a validity of 28 days and offers 3GB data every day to the customer along with unlimited voice calling to any network, 100 SMS/day, and other Airtel Thanks benefits as well. Compared to the Reliance Jio plan which also comes with 3GB daily data for 28 days and Disney+ Hotstar subscription, this one is slightly expensive. But then there is no FUP limit on calling to any other network.

The second plan from Airtel which comes with voice calling benefit and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription is the Rs 599 plan. It offers 2GB daily data and has a validity of 56 days. The customer gets unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day along with other Airtel Thanks benefits as well. Since there is no plan from Jio with voice calling facility offering the same benefits, it can be said that this plan from Airtel is in a league of its own.

The third plan from Airtel which comes with the said benefits is the Rs 2,698 plan. It comes with a validity of 365 days and offers 2GB daily data to the customer along with 100 SMS/day. Unlimited calling to any network is included and other Airtel Thanks benefits come as well. It is Rs 99 more expensive than the Reliance Jio plan which is not that big a difference since it is an yearly plan. That said, there is no FUP limit for making calls to any other network. With the IPL 2020 around the corner, it will be interesting to see how these prepaid plans from Airtel attract the users.

While Jio is slightly cheaper with its plans, it does have a FUP limit on the calls that a person can make to any other network than Jio.

Reliance Jio Disney+ Hotstar VIP Prepaid Plans With Voice Calling

There are two prepaid plans which include voice calling from Reliance Jio with the Disney+ Hotstar VIP benefit. The first one is Rs 401 plan. It comes with a validity of 28 days only. There is unlimited voice calling included with 1,000 FUP minutes for Jio to non-Jio calls and 100 SMS/day. The user gets 3GB data every day and right now under the offer will get an additional 6GB data as a bonus. It includes the subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year along with a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps.

The other plan is of Rs 2,599 and it comes with a validity of 365 days. The customer gets 2GB data every day along with a bonus 10GB data for now. The plan includes unlimited voice calling along with 12,000 FUP minutes for Jio to non-Jio calling and 100 SMS/day. There is a free one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP included along with a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps.