Hathway 200 Mbps Broadband Plan Offers Free-to-Use Dual Band Wi-Fi Router

Hathway Broadband has been expanding services at a rapid pace in the country. Alongside launching services in new cities, Hathway is also launching new plans and offers. Right now, Hathway is providing a 300 Mbps broadband plan in Chennai which is its fastest plan. Very recently, it launched a 200 Mbps broadband plan in Hyderabad city as well. So Hathway has started providing free-to-use dual band Wi-Fi router with its high-end broadband plans. For example, in Hyderabad, the company’s 200 Mbps plan comes with the offer, whereas the other plans offer a standard 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi router. Having a dual band router is always a good option.

Hathway Broadband Plans With Free Dual Band Router Detailed

All the high-end broadband plans from Hathway are eligible for this offer. However, it is worth noting that the company is providing the dual band router only with long-term broadband plans. In Hyderabad, the 200 Mbps plan from Hathway is not available for subscription on a monthly basis, and the minimum a user can choose is three months. The three months cost of the 200 Mbps plan is Rs 2,697 (excluding taxes), and it also avails the user a free dual band router.

The same applies to plans available in Chennai as well. Hathway’s 150 Mbps, 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps broadband plans in Chennai which are not available on a monthly basis will offer the dual band router. In Chennai, Hathway’s 300 Mbps broadband plan is also eligible for the Mesh router, subjected if a user chooses it for at least one year.

Almost all the broadband operators these days are bundling free Wi-Fi router to the customers, but the majority of them are providing just a 2.4 GHz router. For example, if an ISP is providing just 2.4 GHz router and your plan offers 100 Mbps speeds, then the router providing will be useless. Take JioFiber as an example; Reliance Jio is providing a 2.4 GHz router to all the subscribers and the customers complain of not getting full speeds as promised. So the bundling of dual band router is a good move from Hathway.