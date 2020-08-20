Trai Chairman: Investment on Digital Infrastructure Required for the Growth of Country

Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), R S Sharma said that investment in the digital infrastructure of the country is very important for its growth. One of the key ways to do that is to push the installation of fixed broadband and fibre-to-the-home internet connections. They will only help people in maximising the benefits they receive from their gadgets. Sharma also talked about leveraging 5G in the future to increase the connectivity of people. In an event organised by the Broadband India Forum (BIF), Sharma said that apps which are being developed shouldn’t just be limited for people to voice their thoughts online but also be able to provide them with better employment opportunities and enhance their skills.

Must Develop Apps Which Impacts Peoples Lives Positively

He said the apps which do not benefit a common man are of no use regardless of how well built or developed they are. Thus having an account on a social media platform is okay but these apps can’t be looked at as the end of apps. There have to be apps which contribute to the life of a common man. India must keep on developing such apps so that employment rate could increase and people become more productive than ever.

Sharma said that digital technology and connectivity in the post-COVID-19 period will play the most important role in the development of the country. He further appreciated the National Digital Health Mission which was launched by the Modi government on August 15, 2020. Sharma believes that the apps which are developed would allow for many difficult and expensive processes today to become cost-effective. Storage of data, organising it and accessing it will become a much easier task than it is now.

He said, “One of the most important things we as country must do is to invest in digital infrastructure which will ensure sustainable growth. India is an extremely price-sensitive market and something which is frugal, interoperable and robust will take it along the development path.”

Sharma further said that E-band and V-band to avail backhaul connectivity is what Trai recommends and quick measures should be taken to ensure that more people are connected.