Apple Beats 1 Radio Changes to Apple Music 1, New Radio Stations Launched

Beats 1 Radio, which is the flagship global radio station from Apple has been renamed as Music 1

    Beats 1, which is the flagship global radio station from Apple has been renamed as Music 1. Apple also announced two new radio stations for Apple Music which will be offered globally to music fans in 165 countries. The two new radio stations launched are – Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country. Beats 1 until now has brought music fans a lot of meaningful interviews and conversations with their favourite artists. This approach will be kept the same and extended to the new platforms launched as well.

    Apple Beats 1 Renamed as Apple Music 1

    Zane Lowe, Apple Music’s global creative director and host said, “Apple Music is home — it’s home to artists, it’s home to fans, and it’s home to incredible music.” This is just a shift of name and nothing else. Apple is not going to change the platform in any way at the moment. Apple Music 1 is featuring several shows which are aimed at celebrating Latin music around the world. There is a show called ‘Africa Now Radio with Cuppy’ and it showcases some of the best local African artists and musicians.

    Apple Music Hits

    Apple Music Hits is launched to serve nostalgia to the music lovers. It has a catalogue of all the famous and hit songs from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s. Along with the music, there will be new shows introduced which will reflect upon the journey of the artists and songs that are featured on the Music Hits. There will be new exclusive shows from famous artists and bands such as Snoop Dog, Shania Twain, Backstreet Boys and more.

    Apple Music Country

    Apple Music Country is going to bring some of the best country songs and artists to the platform. Country Music has evolved with time and with this platform, Apple is aiming to showcase the future artists of the country music to the world. Along with that, this platform is going to remind people of the legendary country songs and artists who have been at the top during their time. Apple Music radio can be enjoyed via different Apple devices and through its web platform as well.

