India Climbs Two Spots in Speedtest Global Index for July

India has climbed two spots in the Speedtest Global Index for mobile while the country has maintained its position in the fixed broadband space for the month of July. Ookla, the company behind the Speedtest platform on Tuesday released the Speedtest Global Index for the month of July. The United Arab Emirates topped the charts in the mobile segment while Singapore retained its position at the top in the fixed broadband segment on the Speedtest Global Index for July. According to Ookla, the Speedtest Global Index “compares internet speed data from around the world on a monthly basis.” The company said that the data for Speedtest Global Index “comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month.”

India Climbs Two Spots in Speedtest Global Index for Mobile

According to the Speedtest Global Index for July, India is ranked 127th in the mobile segment with the country recording a download speed of 12.08 Mbps. Further, Ookla highlights that India recorded an upload speed of 4.21 Mbps in the month of July in the mobile space.

The United Arab Emirates recorded a download speed of 110.90 Mbps on mobile while the upload speed is said to have touched 25.50 Mbps in July. South Korea, China, Qatar and Saudi Arabia completed the top five on the Speedtest Global Index for July in the mobile space.

Notably, Saudi Arabia is said to have climbed five spots on the Index with the country registering a download speed of 71.73 Mbps on mobile and a upload speed of 18.27 Mbps in July.

Ookla highlighted that the global average speeds on mobile touched 34.51 Mbps on downloads while the upload speeds hit 10.93 Mbps in July. The Speedtest Global Index for mobile covers 138 countries across the globe with 11 countries including Bangladesh and Afghanistan registering lower download and upload speeds than India.

India Maintains Position on Fixed Broadband Speedtest Global Index

Meanwhile, India is said to have maintained its position in the fixed broadband segment at 75th spot in July. Ookla highlights that India recorded a download speed of 40.45 Mbps and a upload speed of 35.04 Mbps on fixed broadband in the month of July.

Singapore is said to have topped the charts in the fixed broadband space with a download speed of 213.18 Mbps and a upload speed of 220.46 Mbps. Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea and Romania completed the top five on the Speedtest Global Index for the fixed broadband segment in July.

The global average speeds on the fixed broadband in July is said to have touched 81.46 Mbps on download and 42.63 Mbps on upload. The Speedtest Global Index for the fixed broadband space covers 174 countries across the globe with Yemen, Venezuela, Cuba, Algeria and Turkmenistan occupying the bottom five positions on the Index.