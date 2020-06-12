Upload Speed for Your Broadband Internet Can Be Increased With a Few Simple Steps

Your broadband connections upload speed can be increased by switching your service plan from asynchronous to a synchronous one

    Internet experience isn’t just determined by how you download files. Upload speed plays a major role as well. In India, one of the most common problems which broadband internet users face is slow uploading speed even when their downloading speed is really good. But the good thing is, users can increase their broadband upload speed with a few simple steps. It will enhance their streaming and uploading experience. Read below to learn how you can increase your broadband internet’s upload speed.

    Switch From Asynchronous to Synchronous Service

    If you have chosen a broadband plan which is for your residence, you might be signed up for an asynchronous service plan. What does that mean? It means that while you might get a good download speed, your internet service provider would have put a cap on your upload speed. But it is very easy to solve. Just call up your internet service provider and ask them to switch your plan to a synchronous plan. It allows the you to get a better upload and streaming speed.

    Slow Upload Speed can be Solved with Special Precautions

    There are different reasons for why your upload speed is coming less with your broadband plan. But you can take special precautions for keeping your upload speed high. There might be reasons such as physical barriers like walls or being too far away from the Wi-Fi router. One of the best things which you can do for solving your internet issues is that you can connect your computer to the internet with the help of ethernet. If you still face upload speed problems after that, here is what you can do:

    • See if your router can support the internet standards you want.
    • Ensure that other connected devices from your Wi-Fi aren’t being used all at the same time for streaming HD content or heavy downloads.
    • See if there is a firmware update available for your router. It is important to keep your internet router updated to the latest version to ensure faster connectivity.

    Check if Some other Application is Installing an Update

    Sometimes, your device might be installing an update at the same time as when you are trying to upload or stream something. This can potentially reduce your internet speed both for downloading and uploading. To increase your upload speed, you can just stop any other app from installing an update and let all the speed drive to the uploading process or streaming process. Also, see if any other device connected to your network is not updating.

    There is one more thing that you can do and that is to checks if there are malware or other harmful software application or viruses. Removing malware and viruses will keep allow your internet upload speed to increase.

    These are a few of the steps that you can take to increase the upload speed for your broadband connection.

    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    module-4-img

    module-4-img

    Supreme Court Directs Telcos to Submit Affidavit Regarding Payment of AGR Dues Till June 18

    Supreme Court of India had postponed the hearing of AGR issue till June 18. The apex body asked all the...

    module-4-img

    Oppo Find X2 Series, Xiaomi Mi 10 and Poco F2 Pro Will Get Android 11 Beta Update Soon

    Oppo has scheduled the launch of Oppo Find X2 series in India on June 17, 2020. Apart from this, the...

