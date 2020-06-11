Supreme Court Directs Telcos to Submit Affidavit Regarding Payment of AGR Dues Till June 18

Vodafone Idea’s counsel has stated that the Supreme court that it does not have enough money to pay its employees salary and meet operational expenses

By June 11th, 2020 AT 8:37 PM
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Supreme Court Directs Telcos Submit Affidavit AGR Dues
    Supreme Court of India had postponed the hearing of AGR issue till June 18. The apex body asked all the telco giants such as Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio to submit an affidavit that will reveal the blueprint in which telcos will clear off their AGR dues. However, Vodafone Idea who is the most affected telco addressed the Supreme Court and stated that it could not file an affidavit in three or four days as the amount of AGR dues is massive. Since the Supreme Court has asked all the telecom operators to clear AGR dues as per DoT estimates, all the telcos especially Vodafone Idea has been facing substantial financial distress.

    Vodafone Idea Cannot Secure Bank Guarantees in the Current Period

    As reported by ET Telecom, Vodafone Idea’s counsel addressed the apex legal body and stated that in the current situation, Vodafone Idea could not secure bank guarantees which are worth Rs 50,000 crore. Mukul Rohatgi who represented Vodafone Idea also stated that License and Spectrum were separately auctioned and the telco has purchased them for thousands of crores. So, an inbred value of the spectrum will be the best security. Telco giants Bharti Airtel and Hughes Communications were represented by renowned lawyers.

    Vodafone Idea is Facing Massive Financial Distress

    Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Vodafone Idea in the court stated that the telco is under the huge financial burden and it does not have enough money to meet its operating expenses and pay employees salary. Also, Vodafone Idea cannot give bank guarantees at this moment. As the supreme court has rejected the self-estimated AGR dues by telcos and asked them to clear AGR dues as per DoT estimates, the financial burden on telecom operators, especially Vodafone Idea, have increased. As per DoT estimates, Vodafone Idea has to pay a whopping amount of Rs 53,000 crore towards AGR dues. The amount also includes interests and penalties for non-payment of statutory dues. Even though Vodafone Idea received Rs 1,530 crore from Vodafone Group, the telco is still under financial distress. However, Vodafone Idea has been doing its best to offer uninterrupted telecom services and offer to its subscribers. Recently, the telco giant has distributed its telecom circles into 10 clusters for better operational efficiency.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Supreme Court Directs Telcos to Submit Affidavit Regarding Payment of AGR Dues Till June 18

    Supreme Court of India had postponed the hearing of AGR issue till June 18. The apex body asked all the...

    module-4-img

    Oppo Find X2 Series, Xiaomi Mi 10 and Poco F2 Pro Will Get Android 11 Beta Update Soon

    Oppo has scheduled the launch of Oppo Find X2 series in India on June 17, 2020. Apart from this, the...

    module-4-img

    Twitter Now Prompts Users to Read Stories Before Retweeting Them

    Twitter on Wednesday announced that its Android users would receive a prompt when they Retweet an article that hasn’t been...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Redmi 9 Goes Official With Helio G80 SoC and Quad-Camera Setup

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp Numbers Might Be Visible on Google Search: Report

    module-4-img

    Moto G7 Power Picks Up Stable Android 10 Update

    module-4-img

    Trai Blockchain Technology Faces Legal Blockade From Telemarketers