Tata Sky Binge Gets VOOT Select and VOOT Kids OTT Content

India’s top DTH operator, Tata Sky, today announced the strengthening of its content catalogue of Tata Sky Binge by onboarding streaming service VOOT Select and VOOT Kids. Tata Sky’s OTT aggregator service, Tata Sky Binge, has partnered with Viacom18 Digital Ventures for bringing the two content services onboard. For the unaware, VOOT Kids is a kids-focused streaming service, while VOOT Select is the general streaming service from Viacom18. As part of this partnership, all the top TV shows from Viacom18 and Voot Originals will be added to Tata Sky Binge. Similar to other OTT subscriptions, the content from VOOT Select and VOOT Kids will also be available for free to Tata Sky Binge users at a monthly price.

Tata Sky Binge and Viacom18 Partnership: What Does It Mean?

Introduced back in May 2019, Tata Sky Binge is already offering a host of entertainment options from India’s top OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SunNXT, Hungama Play, Eros Now and ShemarooMe. And now, users can also enjoy OTT content from VOOT Select and VOOT Kids.

As for the latest partnership, it will enable Tata Sky Binge subscribers to watch vast offering of content like originals, exclusive international content, blockbuster movies and more.

Commenting on the partnership, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Sky, said, “Keeping customer requirements at the forefront, we have continued to expand the library for Tata Sky Binge with OTT apps that offer the most popular and relatable content for the entire family. In the current environment when children are facing a dearth of entertainment options, adding VOOT Kids will enhance the entertainment experience for kids with a balanced library of fun and learning content. Further, with Voot Select, we will open the doors to Viacom18’s exciting library of movies and top Indian TV shows – all available 24 hours before TV.

Tata Sky subscribers can access the library of premium OTT apps on Tata Sky Binge via the Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition for just Rs 299 per month. New and existing Tata Sky customers can avail a Tata Sky Binge+ connection at an offer price of Rs 3999 which includes six months subscription to the Tata Sky Binge platform. Tata Sky Binge customers on the FireTV stick or the Android Box also get access to last seven days of missed shows (based on linear entitlement) and three months of Amazon Prime subscription at no extra cost.