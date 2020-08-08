Low-Cost Broadband Plans from Airtel Xstream Fiber, ACT Fibernet, Tata Sky and JioFiber

Broadband internet has swooped over the market really fast. People are finally getting around the fiber broadband technology and the market is witnessing more and more internet service providers (ISP) adding into the fierce competition. Few of the companies who have built a strong foothold in the market are Airtel, Jio, Tata Sky, and ACT Fibernet. All of these companies provide a variety of fiber broadband plans giving their customers the flexibility of choosing the best plan for themselves. Let’s take a look at all the low-cost broadband plans from Xstream Fiber, ACT, Tata Sky, and JioFiber.

Airtel Xstream Fiber

Airtel Xstream Fiber is available in many cities throughout India. Every city gets the standard Xstream Fiber plans and there is absolutely no difference in the pricing of the plans in any of the telecom circles. The low-cost broadband plan from Airtel Xstream Fiber is the ‘Basic’ plan. It comes for Rs 799 (excluding GST) and offers 100 Mbps speed with 150GB data monthly. There is a single OTT benefit of Airtel Xstream Premium and other Airtel Thanks benefits are included as well. The user can opt for unlimited data by paying Rs 299 extra monthly.

ACT Fibernet

ACT Fibernet is present in most of the Tier-1 cities of India as well as some Tier-2 cities. We are going to be focusing on the plans offered by ACT in Bengaluru. Every other telecom circle has different pricing of the base plan but not very different from each other. In Bengaluru, the ‘ACT Swift’ is the low-cost broadband plan from ACT Fibernet. It offers 40 Mbps speed with a total of 200GB data per month. It comes for Rs 710 (excluding GST).

Tata Sky

Tata Sky is also in the broadband internet market now. It offers a low-cost broadband plan as well. It is priced at Rs 790 (excluding GST) and comes with 150GB data per month at 50 Mbps speed. The customer gets a free router but has to pay for the installation charges. Data rollover facility along with safe custody is availed as well.

JioFiber

JioFiber is also a popular name in the broadband internet market of India. It offers a low-cost broadband plan for Rs 699 (excluding taxes). It is called the ‘Bronze’ plan. The plan comes with 100 Mbps speed and 100GB data every month. For the first month right now, the user would get 350GB data because of the ongoing offer. There are many benefits such as voice calling, TV video calling, gaming, home networking, and device security included in the plan. Along with that, the customer would get three times subscription to JioCinema and JioSaavn. A home gateway + Set-Top Box is also included.