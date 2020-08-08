Vodafone and Airtel Registered Increased 4G Download Speed During July 2020: Trai

Reliance Jio registered the highest download speed of 16.5 Mbps amongst Vodafone, Airtel and Idea

By August 8th, 2020 AT 1:48 PM
  • Technology News
  • TRAI
    • 0 Comment

    The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) released data of 4G download speeds for the telcos. The report is for the month of July 2020 and it highlights that Vodafone and Airtel have registered higher 4G download speeds than the previous month’s speeds. Idea, on the other hand, reported a dip in speed while Reliance Jio records identical speed as of June 2020. The data can be found in the MySpeed portal regulated by Trai. Reliance Jio registered the highest download speed of 16.5 Mbps, the same as of the last month. Vodafone gained the most in 4G download speed and none of the telcos reported growth in upload speed.

    Vodafone Registers a Good Gain in 4G Download Speed

    Vodafone registered a good gain in 4G download speed. Compared to the month of June when the telco recorded a speed of 7.5 Mbps, the number has increased and reached close to 8.3 Mbps. It is a significant monthly gain and percentage-wise Vodafone gained the most in 4G download speed compared to all the other telcos from their previous month’s score.

    Airtel, on the other hand, recorded a very minor gain, almost identical to that of its previous month. The telco recorded a 4G download speed of 7.2 Mbps in the month of June and it reached close to 7.3 Mbps in July. Reliance Jio didn’t record either gain or loss in 4G download speed for the month of July when compared with that of June. It was 16.5 Mbps back in June and was the same for July.

    Idea though reported a dip in 4G download speed as compared to its previous month’s speed. Idea recorded 8 Mbps download speed in June and it fell down to 7.9 Mbps in the month of July.

    All the Telcos Register Dip in Upload Speed

    Airtel recorded a dip in upload speed with the upload speed being 3.4 Mbps in the month of June and falling in the range of 3.3 Mbps in July. Idea’s upload speed dipped from 6.2 Mbps in June to 5.7 Mbps in July. As for Jio, it recorded a dip in upload speed from 3.4 Mbps in June to 3.3 Mbps in July. Vodafone’s upload speed dipped from 6.2 Mbps in June to 6.1 Mbps in July.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    MediaTek T700 to Deliver 5G Connectivity to Laptops

    MediaTek said that it has made progress in its collaboration with Intel to introduce 5G connectivity to next generation laptops...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone and Airtel Registered Increased 4G Download Speed During July 2020: Trai

    The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) released data of 4G download speeds for the telcos. The report is for...

    module-4-img

    Low-Cost Broadband Plans from Airtel Xstream Fiber, ACT Fibernet, Tata Sky and JioFiber

    Broadband internet has swooped over the market really fast. People are finally getting around the fiber broadband technology and the...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Best Android TV Set-Top Boxes in the Market You Can Choose From

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C with Longer Battery Life and LED Indicator Launched in India at Rs 999

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Reports Decreased ARPU and Loss of 11.3 Million Customers in Q1 FY21

    module-4-img

    Religare Believes Bharti Airtel Can Continue to Gain Market Share