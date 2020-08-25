JioFiber Introduces Jio WiFi Mesh Router for Rs 2499

Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in India has introduced a WiFi mesh router for its Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) JioFiber service. The mesh routers enable users to expand the WiFi coverage across their home or office beyond the range provided by the default router offered by the internet service provider. According to a dedicated self-care section on the JioFiber website, Jio highlights that the WiFi coverage provided by the Jio Home Gateway covers an area of 1000 sq feet across a single floor. Further, the company said that the “range can be affected by several external factors” such as “interference from other WiFi Access Points” and the “placement of the Home Gateway in the house.”

JioFiber Introduces Mesh WiFi Router for Rs 2499

The company has now introduced a mesh WiFi router to aid those users seeking to expand the WiFi coverage offered by the default device. The mesh WiFi router provided by JioFiber is said to be available across India at a price of Rs 2499.

A senior Reliance Jio official confirmed the development and said that the JioFiber users can reach out to the customer care to purchase the mesh router. However, the company has not provided additional details about the device including the range nor details about the manufacturer.

According to Smart Consumer, a portal developed by GS1 India, a standard body set up by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Jio WiFi mesh router is manufactured by Neolync Electronics. Smart Consumer highlights that the device weighs 174 grams and carries a price tag of Rs 2499 per unit.

Jio Undercuts Airtel Mesh Router Plans

It has to be noted that Airtel has recently unveiled dedicated mesh router plans to its Xstream Fiber users. Airtel Fiber Plus Mesh plan carries a price tag of Rs 25,000 with the company offering Linksys Velop Triband devices. Airtel highlights that its users subscribing to the Fiber Plus Mesh plan will receive three mesh units with a capacity to cover 3500 sq feet.

Linksys in a resource article highlights that a typical mesh WiFi system consists of a primary router connected to a modem and a series of satellite modules placed across the home for complete coverage.

It is believed that the JioFiber users will be allowed to purchase additional modules upon their requirements to further expand their coverage.