Dish TV and D2h Users Get 6 New HD Channels

India’ second largest DTH operator, Dish TV India, today announced the addition of six new HD channels to its Dish TV & D2h platforms. Dish TV has added five channels from ZEE Entertainment and they are the regional channels. With the addition of new six HD channels, Dish TV is aiming to provide unparalleled entertainment to the customers in the Southern region. Just a couple of days ago, Dish TV announced new offers for its customers in Kerala on the occasion of Onam 2020, and now, it has brought six new HD channels to its subscribers in South India.

Dish TV Increases HD Channel Count

The range of newly launched high definition (HD) channels includes ZEE Tamil HD, ZEE Telugu HD, ZEE Cinemalu HD, ZEE Keralam HD, ZEE Kannada HD and &PRIVE HD for users of both DishTV and D2h. For the unaware, Dish TV and D2h are a combined entity right now.

Commenting on the new HD channel additions, Mr Sugato Banerji, Corporate Head – Marketing, D2H, Dish TV India Limited, said, “We are witnessing a burgeoning trend for high definition TV’s in the living rooms, as an ideal choice of consumers. This trend is now percolating down the population strata and across linguistic zones, especially in the Southern region. Hence, we are delighted to bring these six new HD channels on both our platforms, 5 of which are especially for our south subscribers.”

With these new additions, Dish TV currently has more than 700 channels and services including 31 audio channels and 72 HD channels & services. HD channel count on Dish TV is on the lower side when compared to the likes of Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV. Tata Sky is currently leading the chart when it comes to HD channels. Dish TV benefits from multiple satellite platforms including SES-8, GSAT15 and ST-2 and has a bandwidth capacity of 1260 MHz, which is the largest by any DTH player in India.