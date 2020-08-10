D2h Offering 4 Days of Free Service on 2 Months of Recharge

D2h is one of the leading Direct-to-the-Home (DTH) service providers in the country. One of the prime reasons why people go for a TV connection with D2h is because the DTH operator offers some of the most affordable plans to the users. Along with that, the operator keeps on introducing new plans and offers for the customers. One of the most interesting recharge offers which customers get is the long-term recharge plans. There are many long term plans and customers can choose from plans ranging between 1 to 12 months. D2h offers free services for people recharging with long-term plans. Now the DTH operator has brought an offer for people recharging for 2 months.

4 Days of Free Service on Recharge of 2 Months from D2h

D2h is offering its customers 4 days of free service when they go on and recharge a plan for 2 months. The thing to note is that these 4 days will be added on top of your 2 months plan instead of discounting the plan. So people recharging by paying for 2 months plan will get the DTH service for 2 months + 4 days. For recharging your D2h connection, you can use the exclusive platform of D2h website or its app – D2h Infinity. When you complete the recharge from either of these platforms, you will get free vouchers.

But this is not the only offer that D2h provides to its customers when they opt for a long-term recharge plan. Apart from this plan, there are 3 more long term recharge plans which come with the benefit of the same nature. First one is on the recharge of 3 months. When a customer recharges for 3 months, they get free 7 days (1 week) of service for free.

The second one is for when the customers go for a 6 months recharge plan. With this plan, they get a service of 15 days for free from the DTH operator. The last one is for 1 year. When a customer opts for a 1-year recharge plan from D2h, they get 30 days worth of service for free. So essentially, with a one year plan, the customer is getting 13 months of service at the same cost.

D2h Set-Top Boxes

If you like the offer and want a new connection of D2h, you will have to purchase a Set-Top Box (STB) from them. There are a total of five Set-Top Boxes on offer from the DTH operator. The first is Digital STB which will cost you Rs 1,499. The second one is Digital HD STB which is priced at Rs 1,599. The third one is HD RF STB and it comes for a price of Rs 1,799. The next one is the same HD RF STB but this one comes with the Magicstick and is priced at Rs 2,198. The last one is an Android STB – D2h Stream priced at Rs 2,499.