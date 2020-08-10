Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched with Google Assistant Support

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones have been launched in the global market after many rumours. The newly launched headphone is a successor to the famous Sony WH-1000XM3 headphone which was launched back in 2019. Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are packed with several new features which will directly compete with other popular wireless noise-cancellation headphones from Bose, Sennheiser and many more. The newly launched wireless noise-cancellation headphones come with a MediaTek MT 2811S that senses all the noise from external surroundings and the music being played by the user for a comfortable and optimum performance.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: Specifications and Features

Japanese multinational company Sony has claimed that the newly launched wireless headphones feature the best ever noise cancellation performance in the lineup of Sony products. The headphones feature gesture control on the outer part of the headphones. Also, it features adaptive sound control which adapts the sound as per the surrounding of the user. Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones can be connected to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously to allow users to listen to music and take calls immediately from their smartphone. Sony has revealed that the new headphones will come with 30-hour battery life and fast charging support.

Sony has also equipped the headphones with a new feature which is dubbed as Precise Voice Pickup technology. This particular feature will control the five microphones in the headphones for sharp hand-free calls. Not only this but the headphones also support Sony’s own 360 Reality Audio format for greater spatial sound. Sony WH-1000XM4 also comes with a speak-to-chat feature which recognises the voice of the users and pauses the music playback. Also, the headphones will let in ambient sound, which will allow the users to effectively carry a conversation without removing the headphones. Lastly, the headphones come with support for Google Assistant and Alexa.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: Pricing and Availability

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones have been launched in the global markets. However, it is expected that the headphone will be launched in the Indian market by September 2020. As of pricing, the headphones are priced at $350 (roughly Rs 26,236). If Sony launches the WH-1000XM4 headphones with the same price tag in India, it will directly compete with Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones, which is priced at Rs 34,500 in India.