Axom Akshat Launches Fibre Broadband Services in Assam

Axom, the digital Cable TV service provider focused on Assam and North East has now introduced the broadband services under Axom Akshat brand. The company said that the broadband services will be offered through Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) with Axom Akshat promising 99% uptime in services. Axom is said to have started its Cable TV operations in 1991 with the company expanding its services in 2008 to cover the “entire state of Assam and North East.” The company is said to offer its digital cable TV services through a joint venture with Siti Network. In a dedicated portal, Siti Network highlights that the products offered by Axom are marketed under the Siti brand name with the services focused on users in Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland. Axom Akshat has now unveiled multiple plans with limited and unlimited data dedicated to both home and the commercial users.

Axom Offers 100 Mbps Unlimited Plan to Home Users

Axom Akshat offers five major unlimited plans for its home users with the base pack priced at Rs 499 while its top tier pack carries a price tag of Rs 1099 per month.

The base pack enables users to browse at 20 Mbps speed with the company also offering 30 Mbps, 50 Mbps, 70 Mbps plans priced at Rs 599, Rs 899 and Rs 999 respectively. The top tier plan priced at Rs 1099 enables users to browse at 100 Mbps speed with Axom Akshat offering unlimited data. Axom Akshat has not highlighted whether the unlimited plans carry a fair usage policy (FUP) at this price point.

It also has to be noted that Axom Akshat offers seven limited data plans priced in the range of Rs 399 to Rs 3999.

The base limited plan priced at Rs 399 per month enables users to browse at 20 Mbps speed till 150GB with the operator capping the speed to 1 Mbps upon reaching the limit. The company also offers a 30 Mbps plan priced at Rs 499 per month that enables users to browse at high speed till 250GB.

Axom Akshat offers two 50 Mbps limited data plans priced at Rs 699 and Rs 749 per month that enables users to browse at high speed till 350GB and 550GB respectively.

The company offers three 100 Mbps limited data plans priced at Rs 1190, Rs 2499 and Rs 3999 per month. The base 100 Mbps limited data plan priced at Rs 1190 per month enables users to browse at high speed till 800GB. The speeds on the 30 Mbps limited data plan along with the 50 Mbps and the base 100 Mbps limited data plan is said to be capped at 2 Mbps upon reaching the data limit.

The top-tier 100 Mbps limited data plans enables users to browse at high speed till 40GB per day and 50GB per day for Rs 2499 and Rs 3999 per month respectively. The company highlights that the speeds on its top-tier 100 Mbps limited data plans will be capped at 5 Mbps upon users reaching the data limit.

Axom Akshat Offers Commercial Plans with 10 Mbps to 100 Mbps Speeds

Axom Akshat highlighted that it offers five major commercial plans with 10 Mbps to 100 Mbps speeds with no data limits. The base 10 Mbps commercial plan with unlimited data carries a price tag of Rs 1999 per month.

Further, the 20 Mbps, 30 Mbps and the 50 Mbps unlimited commercial plans are priced at Rs 2999, Rs 3499 and Rs 4999 per month respectively. The top-tier 100 Mbps unlimited commercial plan is priced at Rs 8999 per month.

It has to be noted that the unlimited home and commercial plans along with the limited data plans highlighted by Axom Akshat are exclusive of taxes. Axom Akshat said that the unlimited home and commercial plans together with limited data plans are also available on semi-annual and annual subscriptions. The charges for the semi annual and the annual plans under the Axom Akshat stable are priced at less premium compared to the monthly plans.

The company is said to charge a “minimum” non refundable fee of Rs 3000 under registration and installation costs. Additionally, the router cost is said to “depend on the quality and company.” Crucially, the company promises to ensure one hour maximum response time to the user complaint.