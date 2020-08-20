Nokia Media Streamer With Android TV Launches in India at Rs 3,499

The streaming devices segment in India is heating up. After Xiaomi launching the Mi Box 4K and Mi TV Stick in the country, Flipkart has now launched the Nokia Media Streamer. Flipkart handles the Television segment for Nokia in India. In recent times, we have seen Flipkart launching some affordable Nokia Smart TVs as well. The Nokia Media Streamer is an Android TV box, similar to the Mi Box 4K and it is priced at Rs 3,499. However, the new Nokia Media Streamer does not offer support for 4K which is a bummer, considering its counterpart offering the same feature at the same price. Continue reading to know about Nokia Media Streamer in detail.

Nokia Media Streamer: Features and Specifications

The Nokia Media Streamer will have Full HD (1920*1080) at 60fps support. There’s a quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of ROM underneath. Flipkart confirmed the Nokia Media Streamer provides dual-band Wi-Fi support and it is also equipped with a multi I/O antenna for better reception. The device also offers Dolby Digital Audio feature.

And it runs Android TV 9.0 OS on top. The built-in Chromecast feature also allows users to cast their mobile phone screens onto the TV, while Google Home supports all apps available on Google Play Store. The remote is voice-enabled and has Netflix & ZEE5 hotkeys.

As you can see, the remote has ZEE5 hotkey and it is the first time in India we are seeing this option. ZEE5 is doubling down its efforts to reach more users.

The Nokia Media Streamer has been priced at Rs 3,499. While the features of the device are very much on-par with the Xiaomi Mi Box 4K, the lack of 4K support will not inspire confidence in many. The newly launched device can be picked up via Flipkart. It will be interesting to see how this device sells in India. For the unaware, users with a non-Smart TV can make full use of these Android TV boxes.