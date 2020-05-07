Upcoming Google Chromecast Will Likely Run Android TV

People have loved Google Chromecast. It gives fierce competition to Amazon’s Fire TV Stick. Chromecast is nothing but a TV dongle which can be used to run an application such as Netflix, Prime Videos, and many other such apps. The best thing is that you can control it easily with your smartphone itself. You have to set-up the Chromecast into your TV by connecting it to the HDMI port. You can mirror your smartphone to the TV with Chromecast or you can let the device gain its connection and play content on its own. Now reports suggest that Google Chromecast is getting an update and the new version of the product will be out later this year.

New Google Chromecast To Provide Android TV Experience

With the new Google Chromecast, you can get a full Android TV experience, suggests a new report by Protocol. You will have access to a wide variety of apps from the Play Store. If you want, you can download apps such as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and many more such streaming apps in your new Chromecast device. In addition to this, it is also expected that the customers will be able to access Stadia cloud gaming streaming service as well, but again, nothing is confirmed officially for now.

The New Chromecast to Fall Under Nest Brand

Nest is a brand from Google which is identified for making smart-home products. Now, according to a report by Protocol, it is found that Google may launch its new Chromecast under the Nest brand. Google has been trying hard to make Nest the most prominent brand of smart-home technology. Also, with the new Google Chromecast, you will be able to activate Google’s voice assistant aka the Google Assistant. The device is expected to be priced at or below $80, which is roughly Rs 6,000. There is no specific date mentioned in any of the reports which suggest the possible launch date of the new second-generation Google Chromecast. But it is expected to be launched later this year itself.